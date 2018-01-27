Markos Moulitsas of The Daily Kos really has a knack for timing. On Friday, he tweeted this in response to a story saying that RNC finance chair Steve Wynn was not considering resigning over reports of sexual misconduct:

Why would he? Republicans are the party of sexual harassment. We boot our harassers. They keep theirs in power. https://t.co/jYRBG07C1K — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) January 26, 2018

Not only did he manage to make that assertion just as news was breaking that Hillary Clinton had kept an aide on staff during her 2008 campaign despite allegations of sexual harassment — he also misread the cards: on Saturday, the RNC announced that it had accepted Wynn’s resignation.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as Republican Party's finance chairman in wake of sexual harassment allegations. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) January 27, 2018

WYNN OUT at RNC, per 3 senior Republicans — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) January 27, 2018

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. https://t.co/NcKXcon48L — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2018

OK, so maybe the Republicans do boot their harassers.

Via @GOPChairwoman “Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair." @realDonaldTrump and @GOPChairwoman spoke today on Wynn future. — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) January 27, 2018

This is the RNC statement on Steve Wynn: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: "Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair." It makes no mention of:

– all the money he donated to the RNC

– the sexual assault allegations against him — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 27, 2018

Will the Trump campaign and Republican candidates return Wynn’s money? People have been pretty anxious to know for the last couple of days.

Remember how we spent days asking when @Hillaryclinton would return Weinstein’s cash? What about the big chunk Wynn gave Trump’s inauguration. When will Trump return it? — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) January 27, 2018

Wynn is the RNC finance chair. This story is beyond disgusting. Read it and retweet. And remember, the RNC demanded that Democrats return all money from Harvey Weinstein. When are republicans going to fire Steve Wynn and return his donations? https://t.co/GVBzy5oP7F — John Aravosis (@aravosis) January 26, 2018

Immediately following Weinstein news @GOPChairwoman politicized story, demanding Democrats return all donations. It's been hours since it was revealed Steve Wynn committed similarly heinous acts. Wynn is RNC Finance Chair. Silence from @GOPChairwoman. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 27, 2018

Steve Wynn is also the finance chair of the RNC, which was just FULL of righteous indignation when it demanded Democrats return Weinstein’s campaign donations. https://t.co/pqKZ5wDKwq — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 26, 2018

It’s now been over a day since the WSJ bombshell on Steve Wynn and still radio silence from the RNC, who demanded Democrats return Harvey Weinstein’s cash. https://t.co/kYugj7nmbP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 27, 2018

Steve Wynn is RNC finance chair. Yes, the same RNC that led a pressure campaign to get Democrats to disavow campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/sRGlUW8J08 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 26, 2018

Steve Wynn is resigning as finance chair for the Republican Party. When are all GOPers gonna return or donate all the money they took from Wynn? Also there’s still more known sex predators leading the RNC. Meehan & Donald Trump should also resign.#ReturnWynnMoney #TrumpSexProbe — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 27, 2018

Trump, sex, and probe are three words we didn’t need to see together, like, ever.

No response from RNC yet on whether it will return the $150K in donations it's gotten from Wynn in last two cycles. https://t.co/iHT3CqUx0E — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 27, 2018

Our guess? Yes, the RNC will return the money … and if it doesn’t, we’ll certainly hear about it.

No surprise here. Now I'm just going to wait for all the Republicans *and* Democrats to return all those donations Wynn gave out over the years. https://t.co/z4MB6jr9A6 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 27, 2018

Yep, everyone should give the money back.

While the Democrats are getting up on their high horses about Steve Wynn, I hope no one points out he gave $200,000 to the NV Democratic Party in 2014. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 26, 2018

Exit questions:

Other than the completely obvious Trumpist takeover of the GOP, what the hell was Steve Wynn doing as finance chair of the GOP? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2018

You think Steve Wynn actually wanted that RNC finance chair job? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 27, 2018

