Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas responded this way to a report about Steve Wynn:
DEVELOPING: Casino mogul Steve Wynn has no immediate plans to relinquish his role as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee in wake of reports of sexual misconduct https://t.co/Atip1eoX1a
— Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 26, 2018
Why would he? Republicans are the party of sexual harassment. We boot our harassers. They keep theirs in power. https://t.co/jYRBG07C1K
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) January 26, 2018
Does he really want to go there? For starters, he picked an interesting week to climb atop that particular soap box:
Your timing is impeccable, Markos. pic.twitter.com/3q9xkiPTQE
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 26, 2018
Funny, that! That particular lecture coming from a Democrat is a self-awareness fail for the ages:
This tweet had the lifespan of a mayfly. https://t.co/Bhn6cLSQ6n
— Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) January 26, 2018
Sure did:
— Julia LaPorta (@JuliaLaPorta) January 26, 2018
Bill Clinton. Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/we5k2xCmmE
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 27, 2018
Your lack of awareness is astounding. Have you EVEN looked around at the #MeToo movement and made note of who is involved? #blessyourheart
— Pam D (@lifebythecreek) January 27, 2018
LOLOL….not only do you elect rapists President you try to elect the protector of the rapists President
— Steven Shaw (@czechov) January 27, 2018
“We boot our harassers. They keep theirs in power.”
Um… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sc18AueLzx
— Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) January 27, 2018
Imagine being so blinded by political tribalism that you think your side is pure and the other side comprised of demons. Politics is not about policy HT @robinhanson https://t.co/tFDq44yKjK
— M. Todd Henderson (@ProfHenderson) January 27, 2018
And they're putting up Kennedy to do a sotu response! Lol
— Milking the Soft Power Dividend of This Moment (@Oenonewept) January 27, 2018
— Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) January 27, 2018
Kennedys, Clintons ring a bell
— kathy B (@katidid7) January 27, 2018
Wow.
Slowly now… put the Tide pods down… https://t.co/jSv0jD6Q3C
— Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 27, 2018
Maybe Gronk could be of some assistance here.