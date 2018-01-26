In case you hadn’t heard, casino mogul Steve Wynn is the latest powerful man to be accused of sexual predation:

Steve Wynn, one of the most powerful men in Las Vegas, pressured employees to perform sex acts, according to people interviewed by the Journal. https://t.co/k9TC8uNnkJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 26, 2018

New: Casino mogul Steve Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist who accused him of forcing her into sex. WSJ talked to dozens of former employees who described decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn:https://t.co/dy3DjX1NWp — Nicole Hong (@nicole_hong) January 26, 2018

New: Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn pressured employees to perform sex acts, per WSJ reporting.

In one case, after pressuring a manicurist to have sex after she gave him a manicure, he paid a $7.5 million settlement. https://t.co/aIX3hD7Gki pic.twitter.com/9SFykutPEq — erica orden (@eorden) January 26, 2018

More from the Wall Street Journal:

Beyond this incident, dozens of people The Wall Street Journal interviewed who have worked at Mr. Wynn’s casinos told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Wynn. Some described him pressuring employees to perform sex acts. … Former employees said they sometimes entered fake appointments in the books to help other female workers get around a request for services in Mr. Wynn’s office or arranged for others to pose as assistants so they wouldn’t be alone with him. They told of female employees hiding in the bathroom or back rooms when they learned he was on the way to the salon. “Everybody was petrified,” said Jorgen Nielsen, a former artistic director at the salon. Mr. Nielsen said he and others repeatedly told high-level company executives Mr. Wynn’s sexual advances were causing a problem, but “nobody was there to help us.”

It’s not looking too good for Wynn. Or, as it turns out, the RNC. See, in addition to running a casino and resort empire, Wynn is also the RNC’s finance chair:

Wynn is the Republican National Committee finance chairman https://t.co/WlWUpkRprz — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) January 26, 2018

Steve Wynn is the current Finance Chair of the Republican National Committee. https://t.co/bg0ilfEdcW — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 26, 2018

Yeesh.

Steve Wynn is RNC finance chair. Yes, the same RNC that led a pressure campaign to get Democrats to disavow campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/sRGlUW8J08 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 26, 2018

I can only imagine that Fox News will devote as much time detailing the predatory past of the RNC finance chairman as they did for Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/sRyYEidwDT — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 26, 2018

So, do Republicans have to disavow Steve Wynn and give back his campaign donations now? Or is that just a Democrat/Harvey Weinstein thing? Asking for the president… — Bert W. (@BertW86) January 26, 2018

That’s not an unfair question.

