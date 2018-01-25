As Twitchy reported, billionaire Tom Steyer has had it with the Democrats since they caved on the government shutdown, and he will no longer donate to the DNC, the DSCC, or the DCCC.

So what’s Plan C? (We’re counting as Plan B buying up billboards in Times Square calling for Trump’s impeachment.) Apparently the next move is to host an impeachment party in your home this February. Here’s Steyer to tell you more about it:

Let's come together on February 17th and send a message to Congress that it's time to remove this dangerous president. Sign up today and host a party to impeach. https://t.co/rk9ZOSIjdV pic.twitter.com/ScHJap0fIV — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 25, 2018

We clicked the link, and we’re not sure how these parties are supposed to advance the cause of impeachment, aside from adding more names to Steyer’s mailing list.

Quit trying to fire up all these cat ladies only to disapoint them. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) January 25, 2018

This sounds slightly less lit than those pussy hat knitting parties.

You are pathetic. — b4bama (@B4bamaDebi) January 25, 2018

That impeach thing is so 2017. — Regina Phalange 💅🏻 (@AbsolutelyFab11) January 25, 2018

Dude, what the Hell are you smokin’? It ain’t happening Bro’. Time to move on. — IamM.D.RaeinHD (@IamMRaeinHD) January 25, 2018

So where’s the party man. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 You have become completely unhinged. But you keep smoking that weed. Call Pelosi and Schumer and blaze up a bowl. pic.twitter.com/eRrewz0STZ — Jpm (@matfow28104) January 25, 2018

They are self-medicating in homes now. https://t.co/0aWfixHMK8 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 25, 2018

"Wanna' come to a party?"

"Sure! What can I bring?"

"Booze, drugs. Doesn't matter really" https://t.co/0aWfixHMK8 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 25, 2018

“Hey, who wants to watch the Women’s March on DVR?”

Let’s sign up and then make fun of the stupid liberals who show up to your house. I’m thinking cowboy boots and sidearms should be the UOTD. https://t.co/3fqmb6xlgg — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) January 25, 2018

