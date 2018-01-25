As Twitchy reported, billionaire Tom Steyer has had it with the Democrats since they caved on the government shutdown, and he will no longer donate to the DNC, the DSCC, or the DCCC.

So what’s Plan C? (We’re counting as Plan B buying up billboards in Times Square calling for Trump’s impeachment.) Apparently the next move is to host an impeachment party in your home this February. Here’s Steyer to tell you more about it:

We clicked the link, and we’re not sure how these parties are supposed to advance the cause of impeachment, aside from adding more names to Steyer’s mailing list.

This sounds slightly less lit than those pussy hat knitting parties.

“Hey, who wants to watch the Women’s March on DVR?”

