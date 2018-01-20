As Twitchy reported, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag started trending on Twitter Thursday night, with House Republicans calling for the public release of a classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses during the 2016 campaign.

Despite some considering it treasonous to want to declassify the memo, Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio says the wheels are in motion.

So, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is going the transparency route, and going through the proper channels (and not leaks to the press) to boot? It’ll be interesting to watch the major players over the next 19 days or so to see who clams up and who starts tweeting.

Trending

Patience, everyone.

Related:

‘FEAR SWEAT’: Scott Dworkin claims anyone saying #ReleaseTheMemo is a TRAITOR

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ReleaseTheMemo19 daysclassifiedDave JoyceFISAHPSIC