As Twitchy reported, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag started trending on Twitter Thursday night, with House Republicans calling for the public release of a classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses during the 2016 campaign.

Despite some considering it treasonous to want to declassify the memo, Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio says the wheels are in motion.

Great news! Our efforts to #ReleaseTheMemo have been effective and the HPSIC plans to begin the process to release the FBI/FISA/Russia memo. This may take up to 19+ Congressional work days but Americans deserve to know the truth. — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) January 20, 2018

Update on House Intel Committee memo: Amid shutdown, intense GOP interest in memo; roughly 180 members have now read. (Number includes at least three Dems beyond Dems on Intel Committee)… 1/2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 20, 2018

Today: Reps. Nunes, Gowdy, and Goodlatte met to discuss memo, are said to be 'charting a path forward.' What does that mean? Obvious goal is to make memo public; steps between now and then unclear; could take 2-3 weeks. 2/2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 20, 2018

So, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is going the transparency route, and going through the proper channels (and not leaks to the press) to boot? It’ll be interesting to watch the major players over the next 19 days or so to see who clams up and who starts tweeting.

BIG NEWS: The government is in the process of releasing the FISA memo. The storm is here.#ReleaseTheMemo #WomensMarch2018 https://t.co/q2QSdSuruQ — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 20, 2018

The memo might actually see the light of day! Thanks to all of you! #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/QxgRhb3u2z — Robbus Deplorablus (@hickorymtnman) January 20, 2018

Memo will be released and w/o stepping all over immigration. Nicely played. #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/XeLcrWyqwK — McFeels (@JMcfeels) January 20, 2018

Why will it take 19 days? Seems a little extreme don't ya think? https://t.co/7PzAFOdtoB — Proud Marine Mom (@sploodles) January 20, 2018

While I'm glad our efforts have worked, WE NEED THIS RELEASED QUICKER! #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/w4KEC3bIqE — Teresa🇺🇸 I Stand With Flynn🇺🇸 (@SthrnMomNGram) January 20, 2018

Patience, everyone.

Memo set to be released. 19 days is a bit shitty, but the people have patience. It's been a year of bullshit, a couple of extra weeks ain't nothing. Use the time productively. Media won't talk about it. Let's make them. #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/zAUx8Xw92e — Bullshit Man (@bullshit_hero) January 20, 2018

This is excellent!!! I can wait to February.. God knows I've waited over a year already. 18 days will be a breeze – even 18 Congressional days https://t.co/hj5FDUbXby — AtlantaStu (@AtlantaStu) January 20, 2018

"wow good news gang we are releasing that memo in 19 days , its okay though because we are doing it the right and legal way not the BAD way democrats would by just stealing and leaking it to the press" https://t.co/OGkkjE18o4 — Wyatt (@awyattmann101) January 20, 2018

This is the proper process by which to #ReleaseTheMemo. Dems and their MSM cronies demanding that Trump declassify the memo for immediate release will moronically scream "obstruction of justice!!" once he does it. Congress generated it, let Congress release it. https://t.co/95cKGKeGtU — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 20, 2018

