Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (aka “Armageddon”), news of pay raises and bonuses has kept on coming, with Apple announcing Wednesday that it would give its employees a bonus of $2,500 in restricted stock units.

We already know that Rep. Nancy Pelosi has dismissed such payouts as “crumbs,” but HuffPost’s Igor Bobic asked the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee just how the Democrats planned to respond to all of these bonus payouts.

Asked DSCC Chair Chris Van Hollen how Democrats planned to respond to all the companies announcing bonuses in 2018: pic.twitter.com/dRN5pERDym — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 17, 2018

“The American people were on to this tax scam from the start.” Um, OK. We don’t remember any promise of a $4,000 per year pay increase, but we do remember how Obamacare was supposed to save each family $2,500 a year.

This is a terrible message….and a losing one… https://t.co/vC9DTuKe0m — Mitch Deskins (@mitchdeskins) January 18, 2018

Man they have no response to people getting more money in their pockets https://t.co/Inof0X5Pz3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 17, 2018

I almost feel sorry for Chris. https://t.co/tbGM9zh2Em — RBe (@RBPundit) January 17, 2018

Q. Senator Van Hollen, how do the Democrats plan to respond to the fact that companies are giving out bonuses and people are keeping more of their money? CVH: *Throws smoke bomb and runs for the door* https://t.co/H6nonY1Xut — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) January 17, 2018

I feel like "have YOU seen any benefits?" is pretty bold talking point when the tax cuts haven't actually taken effect yet? https://t.co/32XVHQkB1s — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 17, 2018

But again, my sense is that once that argument has shifted from "this tax bill will hurt you" to "this tax bill won't do anything for you," Dems have sort of lost the thread. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 17, 2018

Yeah we're pretty much still "just" in bonuses/minimum wage hikes territory right now — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 17, 2018

Is @ChrisVanHollen so ignorant as to not realize 2018 REDUCED tax withholding is just now going into effect? OR – is he just running scared as:

– full employment is reached via good jobs.

– wages are going up.

– and many billions in new business investment are are the horizon. https://t.co/uqF2ZNambi — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) January 18, 2018

I guess “crumbs” wasn’t the right answer. https://t.co/b1vQp3fJLQ — TheSageRookie (@thesagerookie) January 17, 2018

We’ll be anxious to see this spin put into play in 2018.

