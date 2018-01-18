Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (aka “Armageddon”), news of pay raises and bonuses has kept on coming, with Apple announcing Wednesday that it would give its employees a bonus of $2,500 in restricted stock units.

We already know that Rep. Nancy Pelosi has dismissed such payouts as “crumbs,” but HuffPost’s Igor Bobic asked the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee just how the Democrats planned to respond to all of these bonus payouts.

“The American people were on to this tax scam from the start.” Um, OK. We don’t remember any promise of a $4,000 per year pay increase, but we do remember how Obamacare was supposed to save each family $2,500 a year.

We’ll be anxious to see this spin put into play in 2018.

