We wonder if Rep. Nancy Pelosi ever, even for a second, regrets describing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as “the end of the world” and “Armageddon.” Eh, probably not — after all, all of those bonuses being paid out are just pathetic “crumbs.”

So, maybe that estimate of 15,000 a year killed by the GOP tax cut was a little off, or maybe we just haven’t seen the effects yet. Frankly, we’ve been distracted from the body count by recurring news stories like this one:

BREAKING: Apple says it will build a second corporate campus, hire 20,000 workers in $350 billion, 5-year commitment to US economy. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2018

But I thought we were all going to die? https://t.co/XNqBcnkH0q — Casey Matzke (@caseymatzke) January 17, 2018

The evil GOP created this terrible boon to our economy with their monstrous tax cuts. https://t.co/DwVYHGSNrv — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 17, 2018

Too bad we're all dead, though. — Mike (@ThePantau) January 17, 2018

I know that sucks. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 17, 2018

Man, those crumbs just won't disappear! https://t.co/EOz1taOF80 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 17, 2018

Looking forward to @TheDemocrats running on repealing that new tax law so these injustices can be stopped! #Caring https://t.co/qjkQQuu7Wq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 17, 2018

Even Piers Morgan can’t deny this is good news.

Blimey.

Good for Apple & good for @realDonaldTrump – this definitely qualifies as Making America Great Again. 👍 https://t.co/Mzz9TvzNc8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 17, 2018

In other business news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 26,000 points for the first time.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Dow Jones industrial average closes above 26,000 points for the first time. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) January 17, 2018

Dow soars 323 points, closing above 26,000 for the 1st time. The 1.2% gain is the Dow's biggest since November. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also jump about 1%, hitting all-time highs. — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) January 17, 2018

Any time we hear about stocks hitting record highs, we think of this:

In preparation for a completely unpredictable Trump presidency, I sold all stocks in my kids' education accounts today. I urge u to do same. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 26, 2016

It never gets old.

* * *

Update:

Watch where you step … more crumbs are piling up:

JUST IN: Apple will give employees a bonus of $2500 in restricted stock units due to the new tax reform law. https://t.co/SxN0UqusIq — CNBC (@CNBC) January 17, 2018

JUST IN: M&T Bank raises wages for hourly employees to $14-$16 based on location & will grant employees 40 hours of paid volunteer or employee resource group activities. https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 17, 2018

