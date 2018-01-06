It’s kind of amazing how many of those urging Twitter to ban President Trump from tweeting are the same ones who feel obligated to reply to each and every one of his tweets. They could just unfollow, but we suppose they consider it monitoring the enemy’s movements or something.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that his career accomplishments might qualify him as a genius, and of course that tweet managed to preoccupy the media/Democrats and celebrities all day long. Here’s Rep. Ted Lieu:

Human experience tells us that people who are geniuses don't go around saying they are geniuses. Same also applies to people who are very stable. By the way, @realDonaldTrump also ran for President in 2000. Another day, another series of bizarre tweets & lies from #stablegenius https://t.co/ngZ4hc7l5u — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 6, 2018

Writer Stephen King didn’t tag Trump in his tweet saying essentially the same thing as Lieu, but the inspiration is obvious.

Anyone who has to call himself a genius…isn’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2018

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams thinks he caught King in one of Trump’s many Twitter traps.

Who made every one of his critics pair his name with the word “genius” for the next month? #snapgoesthetrap https://t.co/H8fz2blJpc — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 6, 2018

Adams certainly isn’t wrong — it’s all people can talk about, and this is after the mainstream media devoted most of the week to suggesting Trump was mentally unfit to serve after his “nuclear button” tweet.

It’s really is a trap: he tweets, and they’re helpless to ignore it.

Exactly. This is the most entertaining thing ever. https://t.co/GOujp4umFs — J.E. Dyer (@OptimisticCon) January 6, 2018

Still laughing they jump every time. 😂 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 6, 2018

Maybe he's just honestly assessing himself https://t.co/EY7zFWAghh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 6, 2018

Guys who bring massive, positive change can call themselves whatever they care to call themselves, as far as I'm concerned. — TrumpthePopulist! (@InncentBystndr) January 6, 2018

Yes. It's very clever indeed, and @StephenKing was the first dumb carp to rise to the bait. Thanks, Scott. — Bill Bradbrooke 🇺🇸 (@billbradbrooke) January 6, 2018

The master of the one liner ( @ScottAdamsSays ) crushes the long form master ( @StephenKing )… (Hmmm, I sense a trend.) — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) January 6, 2018

One of the most fascinating aspects of persuasion is how insanely persuasive people can’t see Trump using it at weapons-grade levels. @ScottAdamsSays https://t.co/vkpfht6MJH — John G (@John_Gee83) January 6, 2018

The subconscious does not process negation. We give power to anything we think about regardless of the value we consciously assign it. https://t.co/mKx7mp7HFD — Dr. Manhattan (@UncleDario1) January 6, 2018

Yep … all we’ll be seeing all day, even from the haters, are the words “Trump” and “genius.”

That certainly managed to change the headlines from, “Democrats question if Trump mentally fit to serve.”

Do a Twitter search for the word "genius" being used yesterday.

The do the same search for today.

Then you might get it. @ScottAdamsSays is right!LMAO! https://t.co/PAwLnxIftz — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) January 6, 2018

Sometimes, the best response is no response, and they will never learn. LOL — C S 🐻 (@cjstrow) January 6, 2018

