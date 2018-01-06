Late Friday night, Mark Hamill took to Twitter to mock President Trump in the way most Hollywood elites do. And his liberal cohorts decided to jump in on the Trump bashing.

Congratulations, sir! This dignified, statesman-like tweet is the perfect way to counter the book's narrative that you're an impulsive, childish dimwit. https://t.co/VW1uzqu5pr — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2018

*facepalm*

30 pages in. The tweet confirms what the book says about Sweet Potato Hitler. What is the quote? "Better to not talk, people may think you're stupid, but it's better than opening your mouth and proving you are." — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) January 6, 2018

Sweet Potato Hitler? Couldn’t you come up with a better insult?

Jesus fucking Christ, not even the most childish kid I know speaks like this! So low. — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) January 6, 2018

Your Hollywood money must produce the smartest kids around.

I have two boys under 15 who display more decorum and eloquence than this. It beggars belief we're witnessing the leader of a huge country act like a primary school bully who got told off by a nursery assistant. — Theo (@tprstly) January 6, 2018

But are their comb overs on point?

these tweets are part of why we all have such a hard time separating you from Luke. Your heart is good. — David Goldfarb (@locust9) January 6, 2018

At least someone got a Star Wars reference in there.

That’s unfair to children — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) January 6, 2018

Life isn’t fair, dude.

Will he ever realise that *this* is the reason the world thinks he’s a loop-de-loop? It has absolutely nothing to do with books and “fake news”. — Chris Lunt (@dodgethedraft) January 6, 2018

What the hell is a “loop-de-loop?”

Someone’s speechless?

Burn. — Gary A Williams (@GaryAWilliams) January 6, 2018

Only a one-word response?