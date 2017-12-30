We’d usually call this a hot take, but really it’s just a warmed-over version of David Frum’s take on the Iranian protests. What, did you think Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour was going to come out with some tweet fully supporting regime change in Iran?

No, it’s just you (and Frum). Most people don’t see any conflict between the U.S. enforcing its own borders and supporting the efforts of those in other countries to demand a free and democratic government insider their own borders.

Trending

We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen — or for Sarsour to wrap her mind around this next tweet:

Yep. Change the regime and the U.S. won’t need the Iran nuclear deal or the travel ban.

That, or …

Related:

Linda Sarsour rails against ‘white supremacist’ travel ban approved by Supreme Court

Linda Sarsour doesn’t know where the nation would be psychologically without the Women’s March

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranLinda Sarsourproteststravel ban