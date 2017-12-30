We’d usually call this a hot take, but really it’s just a warmed-over version of David Frum’s take on the Iranian protests. What, did you think Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour was going to come out with some tweet fully supporting regime change in Iran?

Is it just me or is Trump praising Iranian protesters AND at the same time also banned Iranians from entering the USA? 🤔🤔 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 30, 2017

No, it’s just you (and Frum). Most people don’t see any conflict between the U.S. enforcing its own borders and supporting the efforts of those in other countries to demand a free and democratic government insider their own borders.

Here I was, sitting here looking forward to your tweet about standing in solidarity with real oppressed women and instead you tweet this nonsense.

Its just you Linda, now have a seat. https://t.co/CnWv6aVlCn — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) December 31, 2017

It's just you, you sorry excuse for a female. This is hopefully Iran cleaning up its own mess so the people won't have to flee their country. We support that. https://t.co/u2gZDKhRhD — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) December 31, 2017

It is just you.

The idea of a non-radical Islamic Iran must scare the crap out of these progressives. https://t.co/02Pus26JFN — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 31, 2017

Just you ma'am, America stands with the people of Iran who have been oppressed by radical Islam….. https://t.co/Aew2jvrZr7 — Quincy News (@NewsQuincyMA) December 30, 2017

It's just you.

You're a clever one, @lsarsour – you know the US can support Iranians right there in their country.

Maybe you say these stupid things because you think your followers are brainless?

Oh. Right. Got it. https://t.co/02cWOd4Pi8 — Ideclaro (@ideclaro) December 31, 2017

Is it me or are these two things not mutually exclusive. She really should warm up before making that stretch https://t.co/bIeIJzT5Mc — 2BIT PODCAST (@02BITPODCAST) December 30, 2017

Yes it's possible for him to protect his people while defending a country that's own people are fighting against a regime ya'lls beloved Barack expedited immense amounts of money & nuclear capabilities. https://t.co/P9m639jenC — Southern Sweetie (@ChristaLou90) December 30, 2017

I think they want freedom in the country they love. Iranians want to be Iranian, they aren’t looking to come here.

Aren’t you going to remove your hijab and stand in solidarity with your sisters? https://t.co/Y14cxoHDae — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) December 31, 2017

We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen — or for Sarsour to wrap her mind around this next tweet:

And once the regime has been changed, much to your chagrin, the travel restriction would be lifted. Putting a damper on your "anti-muslim" bullshit narrative. https://t.co/LvNjTWDgZg — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) December 31, 2017

Yep. Change the regime and the U.S. won’t need the Iran nuclear deal or the travel ban.

The ban is an act against the tyranny of the Iranian government, not the protestors who are fighting the regime, pipe down https://t.co/jflBb9A027 — James Hoyle (@james_hoyle17) December 31, 2017

It's not a ban. It is an extended period of vetting for persons requesting entry from a terrorist state. My God woman, find some damn #Integrity. https://t.co/JyaRJO9WnX — (((Darth Kitteh))) (@eloracnasus) December 31, 2017

Well Linda, Trump can stand up for human rights, while still securing us from the terror the #IranProtesters Stand against. That's humanity. https://t.co/dDfEZpMzI1 — Chris Toland (@RavenToland69) December 30, 2017

Trump's praising Iranians to stand up against regime govt. while protecting citizens here at home.

It's called leading! #dumbassery https://t.co/pl7IuSH57Z — Conservative Sista (@Conssista) December 31, 2017

There is also nothing wrong in securing your country's own borders and support human rights in another. https://t.co/X0LLCmMnKz — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 30, 2017

They are fighting for a country of their own. Which is kind of the point that seems lost on you here https://t.co/fPr78YGCeW — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2017

Supporting Iranians who want to fight for their freedoms and rights- not the same as bringing them here to live.. https://t.co/2K4Ohjvykj — Julia LaPorta (@JuliaLaPorta) December 31, 2017

What makes you think they prefer to come to the US rather than having freedom in their own country? https://t.co/dBorQknaBu — jcolem11 (@Hondurican16) December 31, 2017

Islamic radical fails to understand how one can support a people demanding freedom inside THEIR OWN Islamic Hardline Country- without wanting a floodgate of those foreigners in OUR country. 🙄 https://t.co/6XXGWESCLA — Breaking Mews! (@Pawservative) December 31, 2017

Wouldn't we prefer freedom loving Iranian protesters fighting hardliners over there, where they can possibly make a difference, than over here in USA watching things unfold on Twitter because our mainstream media won't report on the uprising. #MAGA #Tcothttps://t.co/6N4Oglk2WV — Christopher Walker (@CSterlingWalker) December 31, 2017

Stupid is as stupid does. Trump wants Iranians to stay in Iran and Iranians want to stay, hence the protests. Are the protestors asking to come to America? Or to stay in a free country of their own? You dim wit. https://t.co/or0oHRofga — Clay Staves, Jr (@jr_staves) December 31, 2017

You are the ONE person I would expect not to get it. Thank you for coming thru. https://t.co/BQ9uR6Oid4 — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) December 31, 2017

Are you this daft intentionally? https://t.co/MJuGQgPgMA — Josh Perry | 360 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) December 31, 2017

They are fighting the oppressors in their own country and want Democracy. Thought you were all down with fighting oppression. https://t.co/Xt8B48Hhjl — Alicia T. (@Liberty_Jibbet) December 31, 2017

Notice @lsarsour does not choose a side nor offer any support to the protesters. https://t.co/BquZT7figZ — TheOne&OnlyExpert (@AceofSpadesHQ) December 31, 2017

I don't see a single tweet from you @lsarsour in support of the protests in Iran. How about you advocate for the protesters first. https://t.co/XBHgsGV1Wl — Hani Darwich (@hani_darwich) December 30, 2017

Is it just me, or did you tweet this before expressing any support at all for the Iranian protesters? Can we hear your oh-so-useful voice praising them? This is not about Trump. This is about Ali Khameini. Can you condemn Islamic despots? https://t.co/OSjHKnDA2B — Zachary Zupan (@ZacharyBHayes) December 31, 2017

Gee, is it just me, Linda, or have you been advocating for the same oppressive Islamic laws that the Iranian people wish to overthrow? https://t.co/WltOm2Un7s — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) December 31, 2017

Wow, Iranians trying to throw away the yoke of their impression (sharia law) that same law you praise. Women taking off their hijabs, the thing you say makes women free. And this, ridiculous dig against Trump is all you've got? Your a disgrace to your faith and the U.S.A https://t.co/LQ9Op8DoJJ — John Cardinal (@jorica207) December 30, 2017

You really should sit this one out hun https://t.co/q9l7LWzPCp — Kekican (@Kek_Pelican) December 31, 2017

That, or …

Linda Sarsour, we are prepared to crowd fund travel expenses for you to go and march for women’s rights in Tehran. This is your time to shine. They need your help. @lsarsour — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) December 31, 2017

I want to see you land in the airport with your fist in the sky my sister. I believe in you, you can do this. ✊🏻✊🏻 (I can even organise professional pickup from the airport upon landing.) — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) December 31, 2017

Related:

Linda Sarsour rails against ‘white supremacist’ travel ban approved by Supreme Court

Linda Sarsour doesn’t know where the nation would be psychologically without the Women’s March