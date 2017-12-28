There have been a lot of low points in politics this year, but one of the most underappreciated has to be #Piegate, which revealed a rift between the press and the White House so deep that a photo of a pie managed to become a month-long saga among media types.

In case you missed it, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo of a pecan pie that looked a little too perfect to some people to be homemade, inspiring the masses to allege she’d stolen the photo and faked the whole thing for some reason. White House correspondent April Ryan took things up a notch, daring Huckabee Sanders to “show it to us on a table.”

After drawing #Piegate to a close by delivering Ryan a homemade pie, Huckabee Sanders thought she’d post another candid photo, this one of her skeet shooting over Christmas week.

Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies. #trapshooting #pull pic.twitter.com/y5Y1rsb35J — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 28, 2017

yeah how to fuck ur cousins https://t.co/S2xyfU6OzD — lilly (@lillyyadig) December 28, 2017

Same here only difference I learned how to actually WORK for a living! Unlike you bitch https://t.co/7aYU4Y7kNc — Jerry White (@sail1962) December 28, 2017

The photo has pulled in more than 40,000 likes so far, but you had to know the combination of a member of the Trump administration and a gun would bring out the haters.

Speaking of the Christmas spirit …

While most celebrate life at Christmas this deplorable lying sack of crap is showing off her shotgun skills or lack of…either way no empathy or respect for all those who do not celebrate life this year because they where killed in mass shooting. GOOD JOB/NOT! https://t.co/2Qx47IeWoF — Dr. Ida Cohen (@ThePssg) December 28, 2017

Really? In the spirit of the season, pick up your gun? https://t.co/RzI6CoI2RV — Ms. JW (@jwfromphilly) December 28, 2017

Were you asked to create a distraction today?

Also, we know you didn't bake the pie. Also, nice subtext of violence for Christmas week. #YAWN #distraction https://t.co/BHVfCeO3Ch — Donna (@miladysmama) December 28, 2017

“Nice subtext of violence.” Looks like Donna’s having a fun week on Twitter.

Pecan pies and killing animals. Surprise surprise https://t.co/R6ro2cC06m — crazyuncledonald (@crzyuncletrump) December 28, 2017

So, killing things, too. Great. Is it also where you learned to dissemble and twist the truth as well? Please stay home. https://t.co/KuQ90rm0Uy — Willard Dix (@willdix55) December 28, 2017

You mean, kill things? Living creatures who never did anything to you, but you take delight in killing them. My God, WHAT a metaphor. @PressSec https://t.co/nzBBxvVPxL — Karen Patton (@CatSitter_Karen) December 28, 2017

Won’t someone think of the poor skeet! Are we sure they aren’t endangered?

Im from the south too, Sarah. Back home we learned #trapshooting is a rich man's sport. The camo can't hide your white collar (or your lies) https://t.co/k0rzNxEFP1 — Kendally Brown 🌴 (@kendallybrown) December 28, 2017

Yeah, there's nothing an outdoorsman loves more than to put on their very clean camouflage coat, step out onto the fieldstone patio, and fire their shotgun over the cleanly trimmed shrubbery. https://t.co/DtGjO5gK43 — Jack Idlas (@JackIdlas) December 28, 2017

I don't get wearing camo to shoot traps. Like, are you sneaking up on them? https://t.co/tkA7EGyVrq — Hunter (@HunterDK) December 28, 2017

Maybe her hunting coat is the warmest one she has?

This is some rad red state virtue signaling. https://t.co/i5f0xwqvRg — EmilyAnne (@EmilyAReinhardt) December 28, 2017

Shoot escaping slaves? https://t.co/j2JkknVS8q — Mr Brick Housewall (@BrickHousewall) December 28, 2017

Is that Trumpy off in the distance??? Take careful aim, don't want to miss https://t.co/ObO2zHLx8J — C V Carlson (@cvcarlson) December 28, 2017

Nothing like lumbering girl in plus-size camo with the wrong size rifle. Watch that Lazy Eye – hate to see you shoot Fat Daddy #Hickabee…. https://t.co/8wYDRtNHbO — Mr. Babypants (@mrbabypants) December 28, 2017

One thing you didn't learn: makeup skills https://t.co/h6yJEKH4r6 — W.G. Snuffy, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@iamthedriving) December 28, 2017

Can we get some feminist allies or other Twitter white knights in here to shut down these comments?

Oooh! I have a big gun. Lookit me and my big gun. I'm so big and bad 'cause I have a big gun. shoot shoot bang bang. My big gun go bang.

Crying out loud do you do anything else in middle America besides shoot animals, black people and cans? https://t.co/10GzKxq9v4 — msdivinestalls (@msdivinestalls) December 28, 2017

Are you shooting at a golf course? 🤔 https://t.co/O7G9FCWM2b — Jólakötturinn Eric 😼 (@EricFincher) December 28, 2017

Back home where it's normal to point a gun at the road in front of your house? Mmmmooookay. https://t.co/JuQ8rWRXLw — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 28, 2017

You shoot in the driveway? What kind of shitty father was @GovMikeHuckabee that he didn’t teach you any kind of firearm safety, you stupid cow? https://t.co/zPFVIPzWO6 — The God of Biscuits (@SocioTiggerPhD) December 28, 2017

Are you shooting at cars? 🤔

Normal people don't point a shotgun at a road. https://t.co/wLq8SIsgJd — Revan Athame (@RevanAthame) December 28, 2017

I hope you're not aiming for the truth. You'll totally miss those. https://t.co/8aXOOuE5XZ — MandarinTrumpsJibberish🏇🌊🎄🎉 (@Mandari25733571) December 28, 2017

Later that day, her brother came over… and they went out to torture and murder a dog together. Something else the Huckabee's learned to do "back home." https://t.co/JekxK2vEUM — Dirk McQuickly H.B. (@MrDirkMcQuickly) December 28, 2017

Endlessly fascinated by people who believe that possessing the ability to gently engage the muscles in their dominant index finger is an awe-inspiring accomplishment. https://t.co/zMWipQeq9I — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) December 28, 2017

It’s just a Twitter post, dude.

I don't know who's worse… Trump or Huckleberry with their insatiable need for attention. Biggest embarrassments in U.S. history… https://t.co/zm4XFUgrBS — Graham… (@grahamu64) December 28, 2017

This is to much. What is she shooting at? Who taught her how to hold a gun? So many questions in this picture. https://t.co/dDF6ALoEB9 — CinCity (@Cin2112) December 28, 2017

Fortunately, not everyone was triggered by the photo:

Super mom

Pie maker

Savage press secretary

Epic trolling

And now skeet shooting

This woman is fantastic https://t.co/49nT4O24x7 — Kailee ✝🇺🇸 (@k_ovfefe) December 28, 2017

One more reason to love Sarah Sanders, as if we needed any more. https://t.co/kABGhsFgzm — Lord Daver (@Alt_Rebel) December 28, 2017

This girl is amazing… love the pic! @PressSec – you are just what we needed here in Washington. Great respect coming at you! 🌻 https://t.co/ypn3vHGtyJ — Holland Michelle Davis (@FaithfulHMD) December 28, 2017

One of my favorite women in 2017. Happy New Year #SarahSanders https://t.co/aeLKkMHYt9 — Audrey Hiney (@queenofthehiney) December 28, 2017

Love her, shhhhh. Don't tell my wife. https://t.co/KlpF3i1GG6 — I Am The EGG Man (@IAmTheEGGMan4) December 28, 2017

Sarah Sanders, I love you more every day ha ha ha. Best press secretary ever. https://t.co/7H1X4IZ2D3 — Drew Miller (@DrewMiller13) December 28, 2017

First they say she didn't actually bake her own pies. Now they say she can't shoot (They can't read either, she clearly states she is not hunting). If you are a conservative woman, you are fair game. It's ok, we are tough enough to take it. You go @PressSec! #TrapShooting https://t.co/mMLugnVxa5 — Victoria Sullivan (@VSullivan4NH) December 28, 2017

