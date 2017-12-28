There have been a lot of low points in politics this year, but one of the most underappreciated has to be #Piegate, which revealed a rift between the press and the White House so deep that a photo of a pie managed to become a month-long saga among media types.

In case you missed it, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo of a pecan pie that looked a little too perfect to some people to be homemade, inspiring the masses to allege she’d stolen the photo and faked the whole thing for some reason. White House correspondent April Ryan took things up a notch, daring Huckabee Sanders to “show it to us on a table.”

After drawing #Piegate to a close by delivering Ryan a homemade pie, Huckabee Sanders thought she’d post another candid photo, this one of her skeet shooting over Christmas week.

The photo has pulled in more than 40,000 likes so far, but you had to know the combination of a member of the Trump administration and a gun would bring out the haters.

Speaking of the Christmas spirit …

“Nice subtext of violence.” Looks like Donna’s having a fun week on Twitter.

Won’t someone think of the poor skeet! Are we sure they aren’t endangered?

Maybe her hunting coat is the warmest one she has?

Can we get some feminist allies or other Twitter white knights in here to shut down these comments?

It’s just a Twitter post, dude.

Fortunately, not everyone was triggered by the photo:

#PieGate III commences…and Sarah Huckabee Sanders is WINNING!

