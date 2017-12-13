In case you missed it, there was a big scandal around Thanksgiving surrounded Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ability to bake…or lack thereof.

Sanders tweeted a photo of a pie. Then CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan wanted to see photographic evidence that Sanders actually baked and people ate the pie.

Stupid, right?

Fast forward a couple weeks later. Sanders decided to troll Ryan tonight.

Hey, April. You can’t argue this is a store bought pie. What’s next? You want video evidence of her baking the pie from start to finish?

Sarah is at least nice enough to ask if she should make it with or without bourbon.

Some were quick to jump on Sanders’ ass.

She has to start somewhere, bro.

*facepalm*

Now you’re counting her egg to pie ratio? What if she just pulled the freaking bowl out of the fridge and didn’t think ‘Gee, I better count how many eggs are in my bowl so the Twitter trolls don’t lurk.’

Totally. You can see the watermark.

*eyeroll*

Is this MB speaking or the bourbon? Hmm.

And the 1/2 cup of asshole-ness.

Not all of us are sloppy drunks, you know.

An attempt at being funny? Fail.

But then, there were those that basked in Sanders’ glory…

HA! She’s probably doing a ton of Google searches too.

All we do is win, win, win.

Maybe if you buy a “Make America Great Again” ornament you’ll get a handmade pie.

Definitely take this person’s advice, Sarah. He’ll eat it…ALL!

OH SNAP!

This would make the trolling a thousand times more enjoyable.

Making America Great Again…one pie at a time?

Tags: April RyanPiegatepress secretarySarah HuckabeeSarah Huckabee Sanders