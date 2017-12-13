In case you missed it, there was a big scandal around Thanksgiving surrounded Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ability to bake…or lack thereof.

Sanders tweeted a photo of a pie. Then CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan wanted to see photographic evidence that Sanders actually baked and people ate the pie.

Stupid, right?

Fast forward a couple weeks later. Sanders decided to troll Ryan tonight.

Hey, April. You can’t argue this is a store bought pie. What’s next? You want video evidence of her baking the pie from start to finish?

Sarah is at least nice enough to ask if she should make it with or without bourbon.

Some were quick to jump on Sanders’ ass.

Ingredients do not a pie make — jason vincent (@jasonvincent00) December 14, 2017

She has to start somewhere, bro.

One point for true humor 100 retracted points for working for Trump — Jessica Grace (@RedHeadedWriter) December 14, 2017

*facepalm*

How many pies are you making?! All pecan? Why so many eggs? #PecanPiesForAllYourLies #EatYourFeelings #RecipesForSelfLoathing — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) December 14, 2017

Who puts a dozen eggs in a pie? Nice staging, but not buying it. #piegate — Gabrielle Rosenfeld #WouldPreferIfYouBannedNazis (@CestMoiGab) December 14, 2017

Now you’re counting her egg to pie ratio? What if she just pulled the freaking bowl out of the fridge and didn’t think ‘Gee, I better count how many eggs are in my bowl so the Twitter trolls don’t lurk.’

Is this also a stock photo? — driley (@driley) December 14, 2017

Totally. You can see the watermark.

*eyeroll*

I need a glass of bourbon when I watch your press briefings 🙄🥃 — MB ☕️ (@imwithher61) December 14, 2017

Is this MB speaking or the bourbon? Hmm.

Don’t forget the 1/4 cup of light treason. — Triple B (@Brooke415) December 14, 2017

And the 1/2 cup of asshole-ness.

Just drink the bourbon Huck, they say the truth comes out when the liquor does and we've seen no truth from you to date. — DC Women Kicking Ass (@dcwomenkicknass) December 14, 2017

Not all of us are sloppy drunks, you know.

Hmm. You cook like Roy Moore rides a horse. I suggest bourbon. Lots of it. — Amy Cosper (@AmyCCosper) December 14, 2017

An attempt at being funny? Fail.

But then, there were those that basked in Sanders’ glory…

Right now , April is searching through every food magazine EVER published hoping to find this picture. pic.twitter.com/YgHmsPIztA — Ms.Stevie Renee 👊 (@StevieRenee3) December 14, 2017

HA! She’s probably doing a ton of Google searches too.

Kicking axx during the day at work, then at home too! What a champ! We adore our @PressSec! Nailed it! — Won Covfefe (@americanwon) December 14, 2017

All we do is win, win, win.

Merry Christmas—–I wish I was getting one with the bourbon 🌲 — Richard J. Carnevale (@DaleNetherway) December 14, 2017

Maybe if you buy a “Make America Great Again” ornament you’ll get a handmade pie.

Keep your husband away from the pie pic.twitter.com/aiJSR0UVi9 — ALT-Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) December 14, 2017

Definitely take this person’s advice, Sarah. He’ll eat it…ALL!

I believe you should also make a crow pie because that is what @AprilDRyan will be eating — JR (@sunnfun_JR) December 14, 2017

OH SNAP!

Please post video of you baking it, just for April. — Arthur Grant (@crkbackt) December 14, 2017

This would make the trolling a thousand times more enjoyable.

Sarah, any chance we can get that pecan pie recipe? Please don't stop kicking MSM butt!! — Bryan Courtney (@Bryanc1111) December 14, 2017

Making America Great Again…one pie at a time?