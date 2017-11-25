As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan kicked off #PieGate by questioning whether Sarah Sanders actually served a pie she tweeted about before Thanksgiving. In response to the skeptical journo, Sanders pledged to make her one and serve it at a WH briefing next week:

Ryan responded this way:

Is Ryan afraid she might bite into an olive branch with thorns or something?

Stay tuned.

