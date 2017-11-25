As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan kicked off #PieGate by questioning whether Sarah Sanders actually served a pie she tweeted about before Thanksgiving. In response to the skeptical journo, Sanders pledged to make her one and serve it at a WH briefing next week:

Ryan responded this way:

Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

@PressSec you can bring any pie you like, store bought or homemade into the briefing room. But, trust and believe I will not be eating it. But I will be raising my hand for answers relevant questions. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Is Ryan afraid she might bite into an olive branch with thorns or something?

Stay tuned.