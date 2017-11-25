As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan kicked off #PieGate by questioning whether Sarah Sanders actually served a pie she tweeted about before Thanksgiving. In response to the skeptical journo, Sanders pledged to make her one and serve it at a WH briefing next week:
Don’t worry @AprilDRyan because I’m nice I’ll bake one for you next week #RealPie #FakeNews 😉 https://t.co/5W3mGbKs4J
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 24, 2017
Ryan responded this way:
Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017
@PressSec you can bring any pie you like, store bought or homemade into the briefing room. But, trust and believe I will not be eating it. But I will be raising my hand for answers relevant questions.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017
Is Ryan afraid she might bite into an olive branch with thorns or something?
Pettiness: a case study https://t.co/ul5WRGpXzV
— Renna (@RennaW) November 25, 2017
@AprilDRyan Its a shame you don't recognize an olive branch when you see one. Sometimes it looks like pie. https://t.co/9x3Y5s5HiC
— DEPLORABLE N AZ (@tonnabonnona) November 25, 2017
I think the correct response at this point from Sanders would be to GFYS. https://t.co/I18xMfpBXp
— Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 25, 2017
Stay tuned.