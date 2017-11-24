Apparently, Sarah Sanders can’t even tweet a photo of a pie without triggering the MSM:

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

You see, she’s being accused of stealing a stock image from PBS and passing it off as her own;

Hold up – you literally stole a picture of a Thanksgiving pie to pass off as your own? — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 24, 2017

The fact that this is stolen from @PBS, a channel you'd cheerfuly defund, just makes this all the sadder. https://t.co/cpsFScnXhy — Ani Bundel 😻 (@anibundel) November 24, 2017

Here’s the URL for Sanders’ uploaded image, which is where the PBS conspiracy theory comes from:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DPV1z_4VQAAg9qa.jpg

White House reporter April Ryan is even demanding a photo of the pie on her table:

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

We did a reverse image lookup, but nothing came up for the photo. And then there’s this…

The PBS in the URL is just Twitter’s normal URL for uploaded media:

I actually think that's a normal url for uploaded media on Twitter. — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 24, 2017

Real quick, because I keep seeing people be wrong about this tweet. Yes, the photo looks like a stock photo but using the URL of the image from the tweet (https://t.co/Y2v3dbOulE) is not proof it was stolen. That's the format for all tweet images. https://t.co/KcNy6GSyyC — Izzy Galvez 💕 (@iglvzx) November 24, 2017

Time for some apologies?

ugh I deleted this is why you never tweet during the holidays — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 24, 2017

Update: At least there will be pie next week at the briefing:

