Apparently, Sarah Sanders can’t even tweet a photo of a pie without triggering the MSM:

You see, she’s being accused of stealing a stock image from PBS and passing it off as her own;

Trending

Here’s the URL for Sanders’ uploaded image, which is where the PBS conspiracy theory comes from:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DPV1z_4VQAAg9qa.jpg

White House reporter April Ryan is even demanding a photo of the pie on her table:

We did a reverse image lookup, but nothing came up for the photo. And then there’s this…

The PBS in the URL is just Twitter’s normal URL for uploaded media:

Time for some apologies?

Update: At least there will be pie next week at the briefing:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Sarah Sanders