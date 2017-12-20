Ambassador Nikki Haley has already put the United Nations on notice that “the U.S. will be taking names” when the UN votes Thursday on a resolution condemning the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sweetened the pot, telling reporters that the U.S. just might withhold foreign aid from countries that vote in favor of the resolution and against the U.S.

“We’ll save a lot.” We do have our doubts about Trump now and then, but that line is classic. Let’s hear it again:

Yahoo News reports:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor of a draft United Nations resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trending

Make it so, Mr. President.

Related:

‘The US will be taking names’: Nikki Haley puts the UN on BLAST over embassy vote

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpForeign AidIsraelJerusalemUnited Nations