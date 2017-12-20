Ambassador Nikki Haley has already put the United Nations on notice that “the U.S. will be taking names” when the UN votes Thursday on a resolution condemning the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sweetened the pot, telling reporters that the U.S. just might withhold foreign aid from countries that vote in favor of the resolution and against the U.S.

Trump threatens to cut aid to countries that oppose his Jerusalem decision: 'Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care' https://t.co/v4CTVBZ0uT pic.twitter.com/Nq0IyQQDsx — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) December 20, 2017

“We’ll save a lot.” We do have our doubts about Trump now and then, but that line is classic. Let’s hear it again:

Referencing tomorrow's UN vote criticizing the US embassy move. In the words of the President, "Let them vote against us, we'll save a lot." pic.twitter.com/eUGWD4cCBR — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 20, 2017

Yahoo News reports:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor of a draft United Nations resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Okay, this is epic https://t.co/SWtQ9P1wLR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017

There are moments, like this one, that I actually appreciate having Donald Trump as President. They're few. But they exist. https://t.co/mkpVRwDDAw — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 20, 2017

I get the feeling the headlines for this are intended to make me less supportive of or angry at Trump. They don't. https://t.co/4jtO5ZLXnG — Dan (@StrFatEng) December 20, 2017

He's saying what they rest of us have been thinking for years, TBH. https://t.co/Mc38zsPdXV — Thales of Florida (@ThalesLives) December 20, 2017

This is exactly what the progressive Wilsonian internationalists hate about the president both substantively and stylistically. The American people writ large on the other hand get it. https://t.co/4m6MU0RSlx — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) December 20, 2017

I love this President. https://t.co/3NN8iawEkS — Dennis Gonzalez (@Dengony) December 20, 2017

Every day I like him more. https://t.co/uVPGWiIPvm — Opinador Libertario (@MassaOpinador) December 20, 2017

Fact Check: We would indeed save a lot. This is actually leading into very good projections when it comes to foreign policy under this administration. Stellar work https://t.co/lnGJSG8Ez8 — Pedro Moffett (@realMoffett) December 20, 2017

This is absolutely the most appropriate response from the President https://t.co/h0nfHE0cOK — Christopher (@tewell4u) December 20, 2017

My only Christmas wish is for this to happen. https://t.co/8JayvWOlUs — Jaime (@noahsmom7) December 20, 2017

Make it so, Mr. President.

Related:

‘The US will be taking names’: Nikki Haley puts the UN on BLAST over embassy vote