As Twitchy reported, Ambassador Nikki Haley took on the UN Security Council like a boss Monday, vetoing a UN resolution that would have required President Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On Tuesday, Haley again put the UN on notice, and it was glorious:

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

Nice.

@ThomasWictor My God I love this womanhttps://t.co/ty3G80PsO4 — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 19, 2017

Our best US ambassador. Ever. https://t.co/GTwgyJBh2s — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) December 19, 2017

"The US will be taking names." This is just a blast. I'm having so much fun with her in this position. So. Much. Fun. https://t.co/kq6JvUmI9D — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 19, 2017

Nikki Haley is sick of your shit https://t.co/r0v2hUDFac — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 19, 2017

When you come for the queen, you best not miss https://t.co/MeVD4bnue5 — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) December 19, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen: United States Ambassador, Her Excellency, Nikki Haley 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DsPluMOcOY — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) December 19, 2017

BAM!#NikkiHaley is here to Kick A$$ & Take Names You don't want to be on the naughty list https://t.co/VbbGVpM0BB — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 19, 2017

Nice. Taking names and kicking ass…Awesome. https://t.co/cg1Q6YO9C7 — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) December 19, 2017

Kicking butts and taking names!

Do it, Nikki! Dooooo it! 💪👍 https://t.co/PSsyRg5N07 — Ned Wales 🇺🇸 (@N4LRB4me) December 19, 2017

A star is born https://t.co/Ccqtu8D1GB — Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 19, 2017

This woman will make an amazing president https://t.co/mb2XuTC4NG — Tim Anderson (@timanderson87) December 19, 2017

Hell yes.

Nothing but respect for MY president https://t.co/rioSqASCCK — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 19, 2017

The Obama era is over. https://t.co/C6QpN8TnRO — Dan (@danieltobin) December 19, 2017

This is what leadership looks like…. https://t.co/kezetiAzn9 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) December 19, 2017

