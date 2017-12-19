As Twitchy reported, Ambassador Nikki Haley took on the UN Security Council like a boss Monday, vetoing a UN resolution that would have required President Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
On Tuesday, Haley again put the UN on notice, and it was glorious:
At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4
— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017
Nice.
Pure 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. https://t.co/6O0F0Oc3CX
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 19, 2017
@ThomasWictor My God I love this womanhttps://t.co/ty3G80PsO4
— Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 19, 2017
Haley 2024. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/MUTYLlKO5w
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 19, 2017
Our best US ambassador.
Ever. https://t.co/GTwgyJBh2s
— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) December 19, 2017
"The US will be taking names."
This is just a blast. I'm having so much fun with her in this position. So. Much. Fun. https://t.co/kq6JvUmI9D
— Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 19, 2017
Damn she’s *bad* https://t.co/dhOHXRpVQg
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 19, 2017
Nikki Haley is sick of your shit https://t.co/r0v2hUDFac
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 19, 2017
When you come for the queen, you best not miss https://t.co/MeVD4bnue5
— Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) December 19, 2017
Slaaaay Queen! 👊🏼 https://t.co/5PXeN1CGcX
— rockmom✝ (@rockmom) December 19, 2017
Ladies and Gentlemen: United States Ambassador, Her Excellency, Nikki Haley 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DsPluMOcOY
— Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) December 19, 2017
BAM!#NikkiHaley is here to Kick A$$ & Take Names
You don't want to be on the naughty list https://t.co/VbbGVpM0BB
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 19, 2017
Nice. Taking names and kicking ass…Awesome. https://t.co/cg1Q6YO9C7
— Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) December 19, 2017
Kicking butts and taking names!
Do it, Nikki! Dooooo it! 💪👍 https://t.co/PSsyRg5N07
— Ned Wales 🇺🇸 (@N4LRB4me) December 19, 2017
A star is born https://t.co/Ccqtu8D1GB
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) December 19, 2017
Nikki Haley for PRESIDENT https://t.co/Fv5suBdDlC
— 🎅🏻TheChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 19, 2017
This woman will make an amazing president https://t.co/mb2XuTC4NG
— Tim Anderson (@timanderson87) December 19, 2017
Hell yes.
Nothing but respect for MY president https://t.co/rioSqASCCK
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 19, 2017
The Obama era is over. https://t.co/C6QpN8TnRO
— Dan (@danieltobin) December 19, 2017
This is what leadership looks like…. https://t.co/kezetiAzn9
— Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) December 19, 2017
Related:
‘Like a BOSS’! Nikki Haley’s U.N. kickassery summed up in one PERFECTLY captioned pic