After calling Rep. John Conyers an “icon” on “Meet the Press” Sunday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke with one of Conyers’ accusers. She then issued a statement saying she believed the accusations and described them as “unacceptable and disappointing.”

Since then, another former staffer came forward and leveled additional accusations:

Another Woman Comes Forward Accusing Conyers Of Putting His Hand Up Her Dress https://t.co/EhGaEvUpLE @RealSaavedra pic.twitter.com/OOSiYLUDEQ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 29, 2017

On Tuesday evening, a former spokesman for Conyers offered up what was likely supposed to be a defense of the congressman; he often changes his clothes in his office, so plenty of staffers have walked in on him while he’s been undressed.

Though there’s been talk of trying to force Conyers out, on Wednesday, the AP reported that Conyers isn’t going anywhere, at least according to an attorney.

BREAKING: An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the lawmaker has no plans to resign amid sexual harassment allegations. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2017

But what about his actions being “unacceptable”? Well, it looks like Sen. Al Franken managed to weather the storm and was able to get by with just an apology of sorts — maybe Conyers is trying to see if he can skate without the apology?

Conyers is daring the CBC and Pelosi to expel him https://t.co/maxIoxZdYO — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) November 29, 2017

Not at this exact moment, anyways… https://t.co/zH9H65gpxM — Viktor (@apq11235) November 29, 2017

Bottom of the 2nd inning. https://t.co/uNsnpP2G80 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 29, 2017

This perverted fossil will have to be wheeled out in a casket. After all, the old white ladies running the Democratic party can't tell a black man to quit. The optics are too bad. — 🦃 Brian 🍂 (@applecharlie5) November 29, 2017

He is a poison to the entire party. Step the fuck down. https://t.co/myv7J1Hnoy — Caller, Please Turn Down Your Radio (@DrKarateChop) November 29, 2017

In other news, a representative for Congressman Golum says the lawmaker has no plans to give up his Precious amid sexual harassment allegations. https://t.co/9r5Vs9bW37 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 29, 2017

Someone needs to check his DC office for Lauer buttons. https://t.co/pYudFEjgPX — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) November 29, 2017

Maybe he's locked in his office. Because of a rape button. https://t.co/NewNzIKgGt — Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) November 29, 2017

Apparently he doesn’t know if his door has a lock, as staffers routinely walk in on him in various stages of undress.

Step down, retire, enjoy walking around in your boxers at home. — Lisa B. (@6bottoms) November 29, 2017

Rule #1: Never take a man who walks around his office in his underwear and shows up to meetings in pajamas and who has been accused of sexual misconduct at his word. — dvora koelling (@dvorakoelling) November 29, 2017

Of course not. Why the heck would he? Almost no one in positions of power (especially on the left, you know, the folks who’ve been shielding these cretins for decades (I’m lookin at you, @CokieRoberts and @NancyPelosi)) actually cares about this stuff. It’s all an act. https://t.co/ZgU3PAu1QY — Tom Crowe (@TomCrowe) November 29, 2017

If Democrats cared about women, decency and character they’d force him to resign. So of course they won’t. https://t.co/GRtP4olq5i — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) November 29, 2017

Reminder- Democrats never meant a word they said. https://t.co/o6L0t4GDha — NaClTerra (@NaClTerra) November 29, 2017

Interesting how numerous media figures have resigned or been fired over sexual harassment allegations, yet none of the government officials with similar accusations have 🤔 https://t.co/wje1YFMPfV — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) November 29, 2017

In the real world this sexual predator would be fired. Drain the swamp! #FireThisFuck https://t.co/cG2whSPS0O — Cringe (@cringetalk) November 29, 2017

88 years old, and giving the Whattabouts Grade-A material to justify voting for Roy Moore. https://t.co/9DcLqgoQvv — E.B. Gobblemont (@CoachBeaumont) November 29, 2017

This will reinforce the Moore campaign. Dems have sacrificed the moral high ground, or whatever was left of it. https://t.co/NdZE96fPCz — Vulture (@VulturePundit) November 29, 2017

It's like they're trying to get Roy Moore elected. https://t.co/UPfnRETPkC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 29, 2017

Up to you, Democratic Party. https://t.co/AHZA1stWQO — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 29, 2017

