Things aren’t looking good for Rep. John Conyers, as there have been as many as five accusers who have reportedly come forward, and word is that plenty of people have seen the congressman in his underwear, as they catch him changing clothes in his office.

Wait, what?

That second detail has caught a lot of attention. A former spokesperson for Conyers said what?

Former Conyers spox Bob Weiner tells cameras outside Conyers office: "He changes clothes in his office. Most of us have walked in on him changing his clothes

… and have seen him in his underwear. Big deal!" — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017

So someone defending Conyers is making the point that, of course, his staffers have seen him nearly nude, as he often changes his clothes in the office with the door apparently unlocked. Walking in on him while he was undressed was just part of the job, see?

I forgot to say Weiner said this is because Conyers' closet is inside his congressional office https://t.co/AeyhFr2FlL — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017

You know, just very normal, very regular work-life on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/A6Rdjk5tMw — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 28, 2017

Interesting crisis comms strategy https://t.co/EmuTXbRGr2 — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) November 28, 2017

This quote is so crazy that I don’t even know how to respond https://t.co/3sINuat4c1 — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 28, 2017

What the….

and of course his name is Weiner… https://t.co/h6HjY3Gb7F — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) November 28, 2017

You’re not going to trust the word of Bob Weiner?

Uh, that's not okay. https://t.co/zq51PTssI3 — McCook the Turkey, but especially stuffing and pie (@mccook2002) November 28, 2017

Wait what? This is NOT normal. https://t.co/V7K8YAc5SD — Robert Cole (@RobC315) November 28, 2017

If it’s a locker room, cool. An office anywhere? Not cool! https://t.co/pVm8O9Ss4W — William Brackin (@Brackintology) November 28, 2017

I'll take inappropriate office behavior for 100, Alex. https://t.co/lFGEHXU6aC — Steph Ivy Whiteside (@stephgwhiteside) November 28, 2017

And this statement was in *defense* of Rep. Conyers… https://t.co/Hjcy5LRnJ6 — Joseph Bishop-Henchman (@jbhenchman) November 28, 2017

Will y'all promise me that if I ever get accused of anything and this guy looks like he is about to defend me that you'll take him out before he gets in front of the cameras? I'd do it for you. https://t.co/sgygbCPQ8p — Serenity Now! (@Johngcole) November 28, 2017

maaaaaaaaaaybe time for a new spokesman also: resign https://t.co/m6EPmJq23r — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 28, 2017

I really want to know what their second-best explanation for this was. https://t.co/o8gOmk62f2 — Gib Crosby (@GibandXander) November 28, 2017

Who wouldn't want to see an icon in his underwear? https://t.co/Db41RAkJA7 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 28, 2017

When you’re an icon they let you do it… https://t.co/bPK7Y15MWN — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 28, 2017

Things I’ve never done:

-Walked in on someone changing clothes Things I have done:

-Lived with seven siblings and dozens of roommates https://t.co/sVuWIeFopV — Leigh Munsil (@leighmunsil) November 28, 2017

I hope an intrepid reporter, as opposed to a well-paid stenographer, looks to see if his office door has a lock on it. And even if not, after the 1st time walked in on, should have made sure there was no second time. https://t.co/Fver1NPf0R — Gerry Daly (@GerryDales) November 28, 2017

Maybe knock or lock the door? https://t.co/Vue1gBUFY8 — Nicholas Vollaro (@nicholasvollaro) November 28, 2017

Do people in that office just not knock? https://t.co/S6lQY4P2ko — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) November 28, 2017

Does no one knock anymore? https://t.co/iXrsQeJHA6 — Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) November 28, 2017

I think we’re done here https://t.co/EYgVxxvedk — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) November 28, 2017

Uh, meeting w/your staff in your underwear is a Very. Big. Deal. C'mon, man https://t.co/1DizoA0095 — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) November 28, 2017

That is a big fucking deal. https://t.co/mfwKX4OjyR — Zelda (@zelda85044) November 29, 2017

So the guy’s practically naked. Big deal, right?

Was it a big deal or a BIG DEAL? https://t.co/s67zu2iSQ5 — BradintheATL (@BAC30076) November 28, 2017

The pickier staffers considered it a fairly small deal. https://t.co/fHdI7fFnXO — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 28, 2017

* * *

Related:

So, it’s NOT ‘made up’? Did Dem Rep. Jim Clyburn just turn on John Conyers?