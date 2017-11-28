Things aren’t looking good for Rep. John Conyers, as there have been as many as five accusers who have reportedly come forward, and word is that plenty of people have seen the congressman in his underwear, as they catch him changing clothes in his office.
Wait, what?
That second detail has caught a lot of attention. A former spokesperson for Conyers said what?
Former Conyers spox Bob Weiner tells cameras outside Conyers office:
"He changes clothes in his office. Most of us have walked in on him changing his clothes
… and have seen him in his underwear. Big deal!"
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017
So someone defending Conyers is making the point that, of course, his staffers have seen him nearly nude, as he often changes his clothes in the office with the door apparently unlocked. Walking in on him while he was undressed was just part of the job, see?
I forgot to say Weiner said this is because Conyers' closet is inside his congressional office https://t.co/AeyhFr2FlL
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017
You know, just very normal, very regular work-life on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/A6Rdjk5tMw
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 28, 2017
Will y'all promise me that if I ever get accused of anything and this guy looks like he is about to defend me that you'll take him out before he gets in front of the cameras? I'd do it for you. https://t.co/sgygbCPQ8p
— Serenity Now! (@Johngcole) November 28, 2017
Things I’ve never done:
-Walked in on someone changing clothes
Things I have done:
-Lived with seven siblings and dozens of roommates https://t.co/sVuWIeFopV
— Leigh Munsil (@leighmunsil) November 28, 2017
I hope an intrepid reporter, as opposed to a well-paid stenographer, looks to see if his office door has a lock on it. And even if not, after the 1st time walked in on, should have made sure there was no second time. https://t.co/Fver1NPf0R
— Gerry Daly (@GerryDales) November 28, 2017
