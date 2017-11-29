Rep. John Conyers’ political future already looked dim following allegations of sexual harassment by at least two former staffers, but it looks like he’ll attempt to retain his seat in Congress until 2019, according to The New York Post.

Conyers will not seek re-election in 2018 https://t.co/Lv7Is0X81A pic.twitter.com/0cCTMskWak — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2017

… because he's resigning in the meantime? https://t.co/vYd9SkZeDG — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 30, 2017

David K. Li reports:

The longest serving member of Congress plans to formally announce in January that he won’t be on the ballot in 2018, sources close to the situation told WDIV in Detroit. Conyers, 88, has denied any wrongdoing. The Michigan Democrat has been under fire since last week when Buzzfeed reported that he used taxpayer money to fund a sexual harassment complaint.

