Rep. John Conyers’ political future already looked dim following allegations of sexual harassment by at least two former staffers, but it looks like he’ll attempt to retain his seat in Congress until 2019, according to The New York Post.

David K. Li reports:

The longest serving member of Congress plans to formally announce in January that he won’t be on the ballot in 2018, sources close to the situation told WDIV in Detroit.

Conyers, 88, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Michigan Democrat has been under fire since last week when Buzzfeed reported that he used taxpayer money to fund a sexual harassment complaint.

Leaving so soon?

Trending

* * *

Related:

Shocker! Attorney for John Conyers says the congressman has no plans to resign

So, is THIS why so many of Rep. John Conyers’ staffers have seen him in his underwear?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2018John ConyersNew York Postresignationsexual harassment