An attorney for Rep. John Conyers has said the 88-year-old Democratic congressman has no plans to resign following allegations of sexual harassment, and a former spokesman tried to explain that plenty of staffers have seen the lawmaker undressed, as he often changes clothes in his office.

But that excuse pales in comparison to this one.

Also at this morning's House Democratic caucus: James Clyburn compared Conyers' accusers to the child murderer Susan Smith, who initially claimed a black man had abducted her kids. Clyburn said, these are all white women who've made these charges against Conyers. — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 29, 2017

No way. Rep. James Clyburn really brought up Susan Smith, the white woman who drowned her own children and then claimed a black man had carjacked her? And then noted that the women who have accused Conyers are white?

if this is true, um, wow https://t.co/YuLA65xxhQ — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooperDC) November 29, 2017

Is this true? — 1Happyfoot (@cathy1_s) November 29, 2017

Yes, according to 2 sources. One told me Clyburn has used the Susan Smith parallel more than once, to members & staffers. https://t.co/3SjKCzjBh8 — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 29, 2017

Clyburn says the story is inaccurate, but Draper, a writer for The New York Times Magazine, insists his sourcing is solid.

This is inaccurate in many regards. That discussion had nothing to with Conyers. https://t.co/EWeokwGn50 — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) November 29, 2017

How did the name Susan Smith even come up, then?

That discussion was specifically & exclusively about Conyers, according to 2 attendees. Who else could you have been referring to when bringing up Susan Smith? https://t.co/MtbIdDbxT7 — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 29, 2017

My sourcing is solid on this. Further, I'm also told it isn't the first time Clyburn has used the Susan Smith parallel with reference to Conyers. https://t.co/vToUxKbgVW — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 29, 2017

Amazing. If Clyburn has some further proof that the story is inaccurate, he might want to produce it.

So, *White women* are to be considered liars? Is that what the Democratic Whip is saying? https://t.co/f0uRmOecho — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 29, 2017

"Believe all women"* *unless they happen to be white women accusing a black congressman https://t.co/ZuMX780i4l — Settler Scott 🤠 (@ScottMGreer) November 29, 2017

Oh, that’s how he wants to play this? https://t.co/VVg4SUlyX2 — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 29, 2017

What is he doing https://t.co/ayZgpc8N8F — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 29, 2017

Er….yeah, that dog's not going to hunt. C'mon now. https://t.co/sJV5Jwb3lX — Kevin Murphy (@kcm74) November 29, 2017

You will never again see a hand played this badly. https://t.co/QvRFHHKWcW — James Miyazawa (@jmiyazawa) November 29, 2017

Watching the dems totally blow this in slow motion is both pathetic and predictable https://t.co/6lsKvZ3McG — Not that Dr. J (@JustinMBoudreau) November 29, 2017

This is not okay. This is not okay. This is not okay. https://t.co/iXCs7gq0Xm — Travis Moore (@travismoore) November 29, 2017

Oh sweet jeebus… This is going down hill fast. https://t.co/tnCtRfITaH — Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) November 29, 2017

What? I mean, really, what?? Let's hear you lefties loudly & proudly defend this. https://t.co/0aq2yEWKf1 — di butler (@dibutler) November 29, 2017

A lot of congressmen need to retire. This guy is one of them. https://t.co/ASn2OlyZww — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 29, 2017

Just shut down Congress and start over. https://t.co/04PlCMQ7jO — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 29, 2017

This is disgusting. Someone remove this old man from office. https://t.co/ZslXVPMqJJ — Kevin (@kevin8seven) November 29, 2017

Wow. Unbelievable position to take. https://t.co/osbewwUOl1 — karlee anderson (@ninjakarlee00) November 29, 2017

It took longer than I expected for the race card to rear its head. https://t.co/QKYLLd12JJ — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) November 29, 2017

Your Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen. No racists in that party. No sir. https://t.co/ZkzGQH7T2D — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 29, 2017

Victim shaming isn't enough — now his accusers are all racist. https://t.co/DxxO7fIrwb — Chris McKay (@chrisncorona) November 29, 2017

Maybe these women didn't come forward because of the added fear of being called racist? https://t.co/Gr6oWVgI7E — Derek Dye (@voterdye) November 29, 2017

Not being hyperbolic here – Clyburn should resign for making such a grotesquely offensive remark. I've absolutely had it with this. https://t.co/6uN4MoB8zm — Kenton (@KentonTilford) November 29, 2017

The defenses of Conyers from the Dem caucus get more offensive and revealing every day. https://t.co/VTK7yn4NfT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 29, 2017

I have always admired @Clyburn, but this and his response to @edatpost earlier today were really, really bad. We need better from our leaders. https://t.co/ApdzfBSokv — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 29, 2017

Time for someone else to retire. https://t.co/USwa4vuYQK — Jamie Holly (@JamieHolly) November 29, 2017

So when does Clyburn's sex scandal hit? And if not, holy crap that's still racist AF. https://t.co/by0c3xs1w6 — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) November 29, 2017

Is he also showing up to meetings in pajamas? Because that's the level of absurdness we're at https://t.co/U1nRiv2MWL — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) November 29, 2017

We really need to clean house in the leadership ranks. https://t.co/rhdfCJuGWE — bearded crank (@beardedcrank) November 29, 2017

Resisting the urge the throw my laptop out the window https://t.co/BIXWhSFuGt — Tyler Bilbo (@TylerBilbo) November 29, 2017

I don't want to live on this planet anymore https://t.co/ML5yTAxsqC — amy elliott dunne (@rosiehumm) November 29, 2017

No wonder Rep. Kathleen Rice left the meeting early. https://t.co/G3r3VAcPfJ — David Thomas (@DaveThomas5150) November 29, 2017

Attention All Firefighter Journalists. https://t.co/T8a491Ui5u — Saving Ferris (@StreetDoc_67) November 29, 2017

This is absolutely fucking disgusting https://t.co/Qefm85OxJt — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 29, 2017

