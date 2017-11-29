Rep. Cedric Richmond, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Rep. Jim Clyburn are under fire right now on Twitter over comments the two made to reporters on their colleague, Rep. John Conyers and whether or not he should resign.

First up in the video below is Richmond, who naively asks if there are any examples of men outside of Congress who’ve been fired or resigned amidst allegations. When reporters starting going down the list, including Matt Lauer this morning, Rep. Clyburn asks, “who elected them?”

CBC Chair Richmond asks for ex. of ppl leaving jobs faster than Conyers when face sexual harassment claims; Clyburn asks "who elected them?" pic.twitter.com/FGDNbvBUcg — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) November 29, 2017

Now Clyburn is making an “unpopular” but “defensible” point here: Voters do have the ultimate say:

This is a really terrible way of making an at least defensible, if perhaps unpopular point. https://t.co/utkZAgM80L — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 29, 2017

It actually is different because he’s “elected.” THE PEOPLE choose their representatives, not the media, not Pelosi… THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/aVgwEZgPP2 — Google: "Tapper, Lewinsky, Date, Chubby" (@NolteNC) November 29, 2017

I’m no Conyers fan but ELECTED does matter. We are talking about taking power away from voters by overturning an election. THE PEOPLE choose who represents them. Not the MSM. Not Pelosi. And Conyers denies the allegations. Where are these MSM hunts re: White Al Franken? https://t.co/aVgwEZgPP2 — Google: "Tapper, Lewinsky, Date, Chubby" (@NolteNC) November 29, 2017

But Clyburn’s tone isn’t sitting well with the blue-check mob:

The no. 3 Democrat in the House explains why Weinstein, Rose and Lauer were fired while Rep. John Conyers, now facing 3 sexual harassment complaints, hasn't resigned: "Who elected them?" https://t.co/94BbfMe2o7 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 29, 2017

Well then, looks like it is time for you to go as well @Clyburn. https://t.co/FM5c78lcwV — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 29, 2017

My mistake: I thought elected officials were supposed to be held to a higher standard. https://t.co/wYxegAyRgL — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 29, 2017

When you’re an elected official they let you do it. https://t.co/bPsFDQQvQC — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 29, 2017

It's getting pretty uncomfortable for House Democrats. https://t.co/HCX9Cqh4Xv — David Catanese (@davecatanese) November 29, 2017

Pelosi may have badly muffed her Conyers response on MTP. But Clyburn–who told the Times the allegations "could be made up" & here is suggesting elected officials should get the benefit of the doubt–is fast emerging as a nightmare messenger for the Democrats. https://t.co/TnJax9QG4L — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 29, 2017

Not a great week for Democratic leadership on this issue. https://t.co/01vXSeXPuf — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 29, 2017

Also of note, Richmond was the guy who made a remark about Kellyanne Conway “on her knees” during that Oval Office photo with Trump and the CBC:

reminder that Richmond had to apologize for joking about Kellyanne Conway being on her knees in the Oval Office at a media dinner last March: https://t.co/7sJ7snlM6X https://t.co/ylQqg4IBRM — James Hitchstocking🎄 (@JamesHitchcock) November 29, 2017

And Clyburn has his own issue as it relates to Conyers:

Clyburn, a member of Dem leadership, previously told the Times that Conyers allegations "could be made up." Now this 👇🏼 https://t.co/H5pps8zcnE — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) November 29, 2017

In summary, this ==>

These are your rulers, America? https://t.co/YZLIACfMZ1 — 🇺🇸 Adam Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@AdamBaldwin) November 29, 2017

And it’s time for Congress to act to make its members more accountable and transparent:

If Republicans weren't idiots, they'd be offering bills and amendments to disclose congressional sex assault settlements, ban future payouts/secret deals. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 29, 2017

