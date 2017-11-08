We always wondered what, exactly, Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou actually did — and then he and his wife unveiled Verrit.com, “a media platform for the 65.8 million” who voted for Hillary in 2016.

The schtick is that Verrit isn’t “fake news” — the kind of fake news that helped kill Hillary’s coronation. Everything claim has an authentic verification code, which links to “proof” that it’s true. If that sounds contrived, check out this real-life example of Verrit in action.

Ralph Northam actually performed 5 pts better among women in Virginia yesterday than Hillary Clinton did in '16, via @NBCNews exit poll ->

Female voters in VA:

2016 (CLINTON): D+17

2017 (NORTHAM): D+22 https://t.co/F6SVcNxA2e — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) November 8, 2017

In case you needed reminding precisely how bad a candidate Hillary was. https://t.co/2Pl83npZVN — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 8, 2017

What? Was Hillary a bad candidate? Peter Daou jumped on that claim, complete with a link to Verrit for proof it’s a “false narrative.”

In case you need reminding what a false narrative that is: https://t.co/MROxoXujLY https://t.co/al1VpwPGR9 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 8, 2017

So, what is the truth, according to Verrit?

FACT: Hillary Clinton is the first woman in history to become the presidential nominee of a major party. How can anyone characterize that as a flaw? Singling out Hillary Clinton as flawed when all humans are flawed has a decidedly gendered tinge. There is nothing particularly flawed about working hard as a public servant to become one of the most accomplished women in political history.

“A decidedly gendered tinge.” That goodness we had Verrit to clear up that misconception.

Citing your own propaganda site is a bold move https://t.co/8R8Y7HY57b — Viscount Tannenbaum (@IanEvangeliste) November 8, 2017

Mhm. Yeah. She totally wasn’t a bad candidate. In fact, I think her strongest policy was “Stronger Together.” So substantive! — Thomas Szymanski (@ThomasSzymans13) November 8, 2017

How sad do you have to be to have a website setup for no other reason then to defend mom when she's being attacked? Like she did 5% worse with women than the milquetoast Democrat yesterday when her anti-choice VP (Tim Kaine) was a governor and sitting senator of the state. — Justine Lomo🌹 (@justinelomo1) November 8, 2017

How sad do you have to be to still be fighting the 2016 election result?

She WON. Is that what a bad candidate does? — M. Wong (@MauiWong) November 8, 2017

She won? We’ll have to run that claim against Verrit.

FOR THE MILLIONTH TIME: I continue to defend @HillaryClinton not because I think she is beyond criticism, but because I reject the daily vicious, unjust vilification of an admired and accomplished public servant. When they stop attacking, I'll stop defending.#ThankYouHillary — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 8, 2017

* * *

