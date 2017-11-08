We always wondered what, exactly, Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou actually did — and then he and his wife unveiled Verrit.com, “a media platform for the 65.8 million” who voted for Hillary in 2016.

The schtick is that Verrit isn’t “fake news” — the kind of fake news that helped kill Hillary’s coronation. Everything claim has an authentic verification code, which links to “proof” that it’s true. If that sounds contrived, check out this real-life example of Verrit in action.

What? Was Hillary a bad candidate? Peter Daou jumped on that claim, complete with a link to Verrit for proof it’s a “false narrative.”

So, what is the truth, according to Verrit?

FACT: Hillary Clinton is the first woman in history to become the presidential nominee of a major party. How can anyone characterize that as a flaw? Singling out Hillary Clinton as flawed when all humans are flawed has a decidedly gendered tinge. There is nothing particularly flawed about working hard as a public servant to become one of the most accomplished women in political history.

“A decidedly gendered tinge.” That goodness we had Verrit to clear up that misconception.

How sad do you have to be to still be fighting the 2016 election result?

She won? We’ll have to run that claim against Verrit.

* * *

