Hillary Clinton is promoting a new venture called Verrit which is billed as a “media platform for the 65.8 million” people who voted for her in the 2016 election:

I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

But what the heck is it?

the hell is this https://t.co/0q1HmH9UnE — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) September 3, 2017

From the looks of it, this “media platform” allows users to create cards with quotes on them:

Game. Changer? The key difference is someone is going to verify each of these stupid cards:

Verrit collects and contextualizes noteworthy facts, stats, and quotes for politically engaged citizens. Each “verrit” is a verified item of information marked with a 7-digit identification code. To authenticate a verrit, enter the code in the search bar and match it to our database.

But they’re already taking conservatives out of context:

Some verification process.

In other words, it’s just a giant bubble for like-minded people:

The right says the left doesn't want to debate and the left responds by creating a media platform only for like-minded people. https://t.co/fYiMvFPHre — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 3, 2017

Living in a bubble is a good thing now ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/fYiMvFPHre — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 3, 2017

Verrit is the brainchild of Hillary superfan Peter Daou and his wife:

1. THREAD—EXCITING NEWS!! Hillary Clinton endorses @Verrit, the media platform we're building for the 65.8 million! https://t.co/NDk4A5Xi81 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

You see, Hillary superfans need their own media platform because they are underrepresented in the current media landscape:

2. @LeelaDaou and I founded @Verrit because Hillary Clinton's voters – an inspiringly diverse coalition – are unrepresented in the media. pic.twitter.com/OYN9IMvbft — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

Nobody is talking about these things?

3. @Verrit is necessary because we need to talk about how misogyny, sexism, and racism plague our politics and impact our elections. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

Verrit is also needed to protect Hillary voters from Bernie voters, apparently:

4. @Verrit is necessary because if you're #StillWithHer, you endure constant harassment and bullying from the radical right and fringe left. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

You can read the rest of Daou’s tweet storm here.

***