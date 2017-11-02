As Twitchy has reported, representatives of Google, Twitter, and Facebook were grilled on Capitol Hill this week over Russian attempts to influence the election, with legislators such as Sen. Dianne Feinstein warning them that they’d better do something about “misuse” of their social media platforms or the government would do it for them.

The House Intelligence Committee also displayed examples of Facebook posts that were paid for or promoted by Russia. Sen. Mark Warner posted this gem to his Twitter feed.

This graphic of Jesus and Hillary Clinton is an actual post shared by the Russian page “Army of Jesus,” released during #TechHearings. pic.twitter.com/XKFLGnoXu4 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 1, 2017

It’s uncertain just how many people flipped their support after seeing that meme of Hillary boxing Jesus, but The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein would like to get more information. He’s looking for people who were influenced by, say, the “Buff Bernie Coloring Book for Berniacs.”

If you saw a Russian ad or graphic meme during the election and are willing to admit you were persuaded by it, I’d like to hear your story — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 1, 2017

I saw an ad that showed Hillary not campaigning in Wisconsin. It was very persuasive. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 1, 2017

Apparently, journalists are now seeking tales from the trenches of the 2016 meme war. https://t.co/gbxdvjlW1S — Stefanie MacWilliams (@StefMacWilliams) November 2, 2017

It’s come to this. They have to get SOMETHING out of a year’s worth of Russia hysteria.

I saw the gay Bernie and I knew he was my candidate. https://t.co/EQL22mb5W4 — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) November 1, 2017

I was a Clinton supporter until I saw two memes that said she is the devil and Bernie is an LGBT bodybuilder https://t.co/w8rpfv8VPV — Uzbek Mindset (@ManOfGoodPosts) November 1, 2017

i too was going to support clinton until i saw the supple, oiled body of bernard sanders — Willie Fitzgerald (@williefitz) November 1, 2017

OMG THE FACEBOOK TOLD ME TO VOTE TRUMP! https://t.co/mV2xCOoe4B — Crazy Uncle (@dustopian) November 1, 2017

do the memes i posted count https://t.co/gpmlV6DG83 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 1, 2017

"I was going to vote for Hillary Clinton, but that cartoon frog made such a compelling case for Donald Trump that I voted GOP" https://t.co/NpBnzPg1Cl — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 2, 2017

I was not aware that Hillary keeps Satan in her purse for advice, but once I became aware, I wisely did not vote for her. https://t.co/Ri8ihHJHYh — Yes, I'm A Fire Sign (@KateAllDay) November 1, 2017

"I was really on the fence until I saw a meme showing Hillary arm-wrestling Jesus." https://t.co/IFCvJj6I9O — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 1, 2017

“Hello yes I saw Jesus arm wrestling Satan and it said vote Trump so Jesus could win. So I did” https://t.co/fnGkWCTgS2 — Andrew (@ProjectAC_) November 2, 2017

Loved Hillary til I saw that one gif where she looks around like an imbecile then laser beams shoot out of her eyes. https://t.co/ZPm9jWHZGT — ryuge (@0ryuge) November 2, 2017

i saw an image where trump was riding on a train labeled 'trump train' and i love trains so that was v. inspirational to me https://t.co/ezw0IcIcSG — corpse tea settee (@jurogumo) November 2, 2017

I was going to vote for Hillary, but an image of Trump as a frog with a sinister smile completely changed my mind. https://t.co/HI6a7lbeHm — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2017

Saw one where Hillary was fighting Jesus. Totally thought it was CIA surveillance footage of actual combat. I now know better. I feel bad. https://t.co/0spPLCYup1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 2, 2017

Hi Sam. Saw one with Trump’s glowing eyes & head on the front of a train running down Hillary in a prison jumpsuit. Looked legit to me. https://t.co/f72QUcym29 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2017

After just one ad I immediately wanted to sell 20% of my uranium to Russia in exchange for a generous donation to my global initiative fund. https://t.co/CjXGp0mTwO — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 2, 2017

What about the ad about Romney giving a lady cancer? Oh yeah not Russian so ok if many were persuaded https://t.co/8RNs4DaQZ2 — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) November 2, 2017

I saw Paul Ryan push grandma's wheelchair off a cliff. Like that?https://t.co/AlRBc3r1J8 — ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 2, 2017

Liberals can't admit they nominated the worst candidate in history. https://t.co/RW9QQzOEmK — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) November 2, 2017

This is blaming Benghazi on a YouTube video all over again. https://t.co/OK7FyqNgOh — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 2, 2017

If a meme or an ad on Facebook persuaded your vote, you're too dumb to be voting. Stop doing it. https://t.co/UVXsI7NhwT — Crash O'Lantern (@Boognish12) November 2, 2017

And this is what passes for legit news today, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/wSA4GOEZmJ — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) November 2, 2017

I like when reporters tweet out the narrative https://t.co/8Hy8tm7qoN — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 2, 2017

This is literally what pushing a narrative looks like. Note the lack of interest in people who say they were NOT persuaded by it. https://t.co/clrSUb4zwo — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 2, 2017

How much are you willing to pay me to get the story you want out of this? From Indiana. Can pretend to be stupid. @samstein https://t.co/Z4no0FoeNF — Brandon Shively (@bshive87) November 1, 2017

If you’re willing to admit you’re such a snowflake that an internet meme dictated your vote, Sam’s ready to champion your story https://t.co/d98B8EAKHK — Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) November 2, 2017

Translation: "We've got nothing. Hopefully we can crowd-source something or this whole narrative we've committed to looks like bullshit." https://t.co/KOhYqJ1QnU — Gerard McDermott (@McDermie) November 2, 2017

I bet you regret hitting send on this. https://t.co/rtYP8RAtAv — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 1, 2017

