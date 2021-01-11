After the riot at the Capitol building last Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden made a statement introducing race into the controversy, assuring the country that Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated much differently had they stormed the Capitol — throwing the U.S. Capitol Police under the bus and implying they’re racist.

And as we learned earlier Monday, Biden is going to “build back better,” bringing back all of those small businesses that have suffered or even shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but he’s going to prioritize black, Latino, Asian, Native American, and woman-owned small businesses. So if you were laid off by a white man, you might be waiting a little longer to be called back.

So as we wait to see if the House votes to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” Biden has announced that the theme of his inauguration will be “America United.” As we’ve reported before, not even Biden voters who follow him on Twitter have shown any interest in his tweets about unity. “F**k that. I want blood,” tweeted comedian David Cross.

Joe Biden announces 'America United' as inauguration theme https://t.co/L350NZ1xoV pic.twitter.com/7dRkAQKAtm — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2021

…all the while stoking

hate and division. — Just Me (@MYtruthMYtweet) January 11, 2021

I don't think he knows what 'united' means. — R.J. Kendall (@RJ_Kendall) January 11, 2021

Oh good, so that’s when it starts, at inauguration. Good to know. — Karen Tingen (@karentingen) January 11, 2021

I want to know what he's going to do to reach out to the other side, to help bring about reconciliation. Seriously. — BradeeBunch (@BradyGlett) January 11, 2021

Us too. Seriously.

He’s off to a bad start on that. — Alex Mencini 🇺🇸 (@dre242dre) January 11, 2021

Was “Cancel Conservatives” too harsh? — ronbissel (@ronbissel) January 11, 2021

Crazy… I thought for sure the theme was gonna be, "Silence All Opposition." — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2021

He’s silencing all conservatives so it looks like we’re united. — Jeremy Szady (@theironman8) January 11, 2021

Yet he feeds into the divide — It Wasn’t me (in shaggy’s voice) (@if_only_1) January 11, 2021

Then use words that back this theme. I’m all for being united again, but words and actions need to support this 🇺🇸 — Josh (@jbald34) January 11, 2021

Let me label everybody, and segregate them in to different groups, cause you know it's easier to unite that way. — Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) January 11, 2021

We are unified so long as we all adhere to identity politics, political intersectionality, and agree to call all supporters of the former president terrorists. — Derek “Unity” Brown (@Derek_esq) January 11, 2021

Well, he fixed it, everyone can go home now — Paul Coleman (@pcoleman76) January 11, 2021

Nice one. Only took him 47 years to come up with. — dtlawanderer (@dtlawanderer) January 11, 2021

[Insert joke here] — Dr. Kiddo (@PeterDeGiglio) January 11, 2021

"Conservatives need not attend…" — TheLaughingMan (@HaFragginHa) January 11, 2021

Uniting all* of america! *disclaimer, all does not incorporate 75,000,000 million Americans and is subject to change — Gulag Inmate 0045 (@DylanMears4) January 11, 2021

With impeachment?! 🤥🤥🤥 — تئاتر شهر (@janminajan) January 11, 2021

When I hear united from Biden or Haris pic.twitter.com/TjyQSaKUDk — Chris Moro (@ChrisMoro) January 11, 2021

America First is better — Lisa Reasons (@LisaReasons) January 11, 2021

Remember when NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss had a fit when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted the “partisan slogan” “American First” on his official Twitter feed? Telling that the Democrats think “America First” is partisan.

This guy’s clearly full of good decisions — Winston Smith (@LouieDeScoops) January 11, 2021

Is there any kind of make-up which can hide Biden's vacant, child-like look of bewilderment from other world leaders? — kaluss68 (@kaluss68) January 11, 2021

