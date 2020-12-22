Joe Biden, who almost never takes questions from the press, has been stung by Fox News’ Peter Doocy a couple of times now. In September, Doocy asked him why he was still holding rallies in March if he was supposedly warning President Trump about the seriousness of COVID-19 in January. And though you can’t tell from the video, we wouldn’t doubt it was Doocy who was dismissed as “classy” when he asked Biden about his newest grandchild. “Only you would ask that” was Biden’s answer, which is true and also a damning indictment of the rest of the press corps.

Now, despite authoritative announcements that the allegations against Hunter Biden raised in that New York Post piece were not Russian disinformation, Biden seems to be sticking to that story, telling Doocy, “You’re a one-horse pony.” Don’t a dog-faced pony solider, mind you, but a one-horse pony.

Joe Biden laughs when Fox News' Peter Doocy asks if he still thinks the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian disinformation: "Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You're a one horse pony." pic.twitter.com/x8HEvPjpFn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

One-horse pony aside, how dumb does Biden think we are?

There is zero evidence it is Russian disinformation. This is an embarrassing, baseless answer to a fully legitimate Q. There’s an active DOJ investigation, dating back years! Also, he butchers the “one trick pony” insult. And Peter shouldn’t be the only person asking about this. https://t.co/R7pGF3Pqkx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 22, 2020

Biden laughs at unscheduled question about Hunter. Fox News is never called on by Biden staff running the questions — Alan Kaufman (@nubrella) December 22, 2020

Biden always just laughs when he gets the tough question — CHawk15 (@CHawk015) December 22, 2020

Kamala Harris too. We predict a lot of laughter over the next four years.

That will be his answer and demeanor moving forward as it pertains that question. — Joe Garcia (@JoeGarcia1018) December 22, 2020

This is what it’s going to be like for the next four years. A non-transparent president — Matters not. (@Whoeverknows101) December 22, 2020

Why does Biden hate the free press? — Jay Novotny (@theforgottenGOP) December 22, 2020

Lol they get so mad when they get real questions. Imagine the physical size of that bubble wrapped ego. — president-elect kassie (@kassie71315644) December 22, 2020

In fairness, Joe didn’t already have the answer written out in front of him like he did for all the earlier questions. — SpencerTracyKong (@KongSpencer) December 22, 2020

He’s attacking the free press. He’s an agent of China, 25th Amendment now! Keith Olbermann better start making videos about this or we will all perish. — X-731 (@un1t731) December 22, 2020

What he meant to say was “you’re a lying dog face one trick pony soldier”. — mark b (@walkmanspop) December 22, 2020

Giddy up and prepare for the ride, Joe.#SpecialProsecutorNow — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 22, 2020

If Trump said this media would first call it “Obstruction of Justice” then they would at this is an “attack on our institutions.” They’d then immediately demand a Special Counsel because the comments show that he will interfere as POTUS. But since this is Biden the media cheers. — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) December 22, 2020

We get a clue about the focus of “his Justice Department” as he walks off. — Tee y (@teey_y) December 22, 2020

As he barely shuffles off the stage. He can not answer the question because he is involved. — President Elect of Bidendumb ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@pmcdonough1) December 22, 2020

