By now you’ve heard that Hillary Clinton cooked up the scandal that President Trump was doing something shady with the Russians and that President Obama had been briefed on it personally by then-CIA Director John Brennan. The media is all over the story — really! — if only to say that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe just sent out a bunch of Russian disinformation.

Rachel Maddow, who’s hosting Clinton tonight as part of MSNBC’s debate coverage, is already playing the “Russian disinformation” angle.

Politico is doing the same:

The thing is, after the letter to Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham hit, Ratcliffe issued an additional statement saying, “To be clear, this is not Russian disinformation.”

When you have to post an additional tweet because you got it wrong.

Here’s former Acting DNI Richard Grenell on Politico’s reporting:

And here’s Grenell responding to The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein:

That is an excellent idea.

