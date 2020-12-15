Joe Biden is on the campaign trail asking Georgians to give him two men and the Senate. Which two men? For one, “Jon Orsoff.”

He also campaigned for Raphael Warnock, and since we’ve already heard about the hair on Biden’s legs and how children used to play with it in the pool, he instead turned his attention to Warnock’s arm.

Trending

Remember back in April when Biden posted a video in which he explained he was learning to respect people’s personal space?

Poor Jon Ossoff is probably sad that he didn’t at least get a good sniffing. “Come on, man, this guy’s hair smells great!”

Related:

Tags: armgeorgiaJoe Bidenjon ossoffRaphael Warnockthigh