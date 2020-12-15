Joe Biden is on the campaign trail asking Georgians to give him two men and the Senate. Which two men? For one, “Jon Orsoff.”

Nailed it Joe pic.twitter.com/hIqzvSeJWL — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 15, 2020

He also campaigned for Raphael Warnock, and since we’ve already heard about the hair on Biden’s legs and how children used to play with it in the pool, he instead turned his attention to Warnock’s arm.

Too much information from Joe Biden on Radical Liberal Raphael Warnock. "I tell you, I reached up and grabbed his arm, it's as big as my thigh." pic.twitter.com/Y834rJFeyj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 15, 2020

"Jon I'm looking forward to working with you. I really am," @JoeBiden tells @Ossoff. "How hard you're working I don't know how you stay in such great shape man… I reached up, grabbed his arm, it's as big as my thigh," he says of @ReverendWarnock — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 15, 2020

Joe Biden, remarking on the fitness of US Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in Georgia: “I reached up and grabbed his arm, it’s as big as my thigh!” — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 15, 2020

Remember back in April when Biden posted a video in which he explained he was learning to respect people’s personal space?

Omg. I am dyingggggggggg!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ang-GOTV 🍦⚖️✍️😷🧂 (@AngieAsadourian) December 15, 2020

"That's not my arm, sir!" – Raphael Warnock — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 15, 2020

Alternate comment:

Biden: I guess it's true what they say about you people.

Warnock: I hate to disappoint you, Mr. Vice President, but that's my arm. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) December 15, 2020

Odd thing to say. — Dan Sager (@dsager45) December 15, 2020

The people want to know about leg hair, not biceps. So out of touch, this guy. 🙄 — LearnToSpell (@MarkAFields) December 15, 2020

Biden is a complete embarrassment…way to go you stupid libs — JL57 (@JL5715) December 15, 2020

Poor Jon Ossoff is probably sad that he didn’t at least get a good sniffing. “Come on, man, this guy’s hair smells great!”

