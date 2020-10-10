At the first presidential debate, Joe Biden refused to answer if he’d pack the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed. At the vice-presidential debate, Kamala Harris told a nice (if fictitious) story about Abraham Lincoln rather than answer the question. Biden has said that answering the question would be “playing Trump’s game.”

It’s remarkable to us, but the media (usually the local media) keeps asking Biden about packing the court, and as Twitchy reported earlier, Biden told a reporter in Las Vegas that voters “don’t deserve” to know whether he’ll pack the court if President Trump gets his way.

First, he says voters don’t deserve to know when they go to the polls, and then he says it’s “not constitutional” for Trump to nominate Barrett because voting has already started. Furthermore, it’s the Republicans who are doing the court-packing.

Trending

We saw it out on the campaign trail when Biden’s team couldn’t ensure everyone who showed up at one of his town halls was a supporter; he gets ticked when hit with questions he doesn’t want to answer — it’s about time the media pitched in so we can see Biden angry and defensive again.

His answer is to project and say that Republicans are packing the courts, and doing it unconstitutionally to boot.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrettcourt-packingJoe BidenrepublicansSupreme Courtunconstitutional