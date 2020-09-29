President Trump made a great case for his nominee to the Supreme Court as well as a great case for him nominating her, bringing back President Obama’s words to haunt his vice president: elections have consequences. Biden, however, wouldn’t commit to not packing the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is seated. Actually, he wouldn’t address the question at all.

Joe Biden on if he would pack the Supreme Court: “I’m not going to answer the question”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/quZEYyJ9Ae — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

Biden gets away with not answering question about whether he’ll pack the Court. I told people Chris Wallace would press him and get an answer. Oh well. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

You're an eternal optimist, Andy. 🍻 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 30, 2020

The half empty glass is a quarter full … or something. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Wishful thinking Andy — TXLAW24🇺🇸 (@TXLAW24) September 30, 2020

Not answering is an answer. He'll obviously support packing the court and removing the filibuster — txSteve (@dsteveiam) September 30, 2020

I hope Trump goes back to it, but I doubt he will because so much is going on….. — Jonathan Waldie (@jkwaldie) September 30, 2020

Biden was never going to answer that question – it’s a trap for him either way and not answering is smart – but Wallace could have pushed harder. — Frank (@frankworthing18) September 30, 2020

But, Wallace wants to maintain DC party invites — Suhr Mesa (@suhrmesa) September 30, 2020

Why would you think Chris Wallace would press Biden on anything? He is going to cover for him every chance he gets. — Susan Waldrop (Parler: @Susan_waldrop) (@slwaldrop59) September 30, 2020

It is Trump vs Biden and Wallace. — craig matteson (@csmatteson) September 30, 2020

He asked the question to get people off his ass and then pussed out. — Sean Gannon (@SeanGan27184259) September 30, 2020

Agreed. All Wallace had to do is press him for 15 seconds. He let Biden filibuster. — Blue Goose (@bluegoosemailf1) September 30, 2020