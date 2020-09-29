President Trump made a great case for his nominee to the Supreme Court as well as a great case for him nominating her, bringing back President Obama’s words to haunt his vice president: elections have consequences. Biden, however, wouldn’t commit to not packing the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is seated. Actually, he wouldn’t address the question at all.

