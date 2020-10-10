Joe Biden has been getting plenty of exercise lately by continuously dodging questions about whether he’d support packing the Supreme Court. A couple days ago Biden said that voters would know his opinion of court-packing “when the election is over” (the ol’ “pass it to find out what’s in it approach).

Up next, a local reporter in Las Vegas asked Biden the same question, and the Democrat nominee’s answer was pretty amazing:

And they “don’t deserve” an answer in part because they’re “probably Republicans.” Here’s the video:

Gee, he really doesn’t want to answer the question, even if it means insulting voters.

Biden’s obviously opted for the “unconventional” approach to trying to win an election.

Yep, that’s a safe assumption.

