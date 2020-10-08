Yesterday, Kamala Harris, just like Joe Biden, made it clear that she did not want to answer questions about packing the Supreme Court if Republicans move forward and confirm Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant SCOTUS seat.

Today, however, there was a baby step in that direction courtesy of Joe Biden answering a reporter’s question this way:

“You know that the moment I answer that question the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”

Clearly Biden doesn’t want his opinion on that to be a headline issue. Does Joe’s answer sound familiar?

Step aside, Nancy Pelosi, because Joe Biden’s got a fresh version of your infamous quote!

Biden’s just trying to run out the clock. For the most part, the media will let him.

Tags: 2020 electionAmy Coney Barrettcourt-packingJoe BidenKamala HarrisSCOTUSSupreme Court