Joe Biden left his basement Tuesday and, without a mask, delivered remarks in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which he says he saw as a great backdrop to talk about unity even as we stand in “a house divided.”

"There’s no more fitting place than here today in Gettysburg to talk about the cost of division," @JoeBiden said as he begins his own address. Speaking of Lincoln, he notes that the U.S. is a "house divided" again and calls for unity even at a time when it may seem impossible. pic.twitter.com/zY181t33bJ — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 6, 2020

He echoed some of his speech on his Twitter feed:

As president, I will embrace: Hope, not fear.

Peace, not violence.

Generosity, not greed.

Light, not darkness. I will be a president who appeals to the best in us. Not the worst. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Empty, abstract terms that provide no concrete plan for how he hopes to quell the radical left that spent the last several months burning down property. I can read a Hallmark card if I needed this level of superficial nonsense. https://t.co/CRqLQZOdHU — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 6, 2020

Speaking of concrete issues, National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar noted that Biden’s speech sounded like a sign he wasn’t interested in packing the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster.

With its call to bipartisanship, this Biden speech in Gettysburg sounds like a sign he’s not interested in Court packing or filibuster busting. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 6, 2020

Ask him. Will he veto court packing? https://t.co/H76yEGzgLf — RBe (@RBPundit) October 6, 2020

Yeah, ask him. At the debate, he wouldn’t answer Chris Wallace’s question whether he’d pack the court if he won, and a couple of days later, he dodged a reporter’s question on the same subject, saying that to answer would be “playing Trump’s game.”

Biden doesn’t stand for anything. He just wants to win. He ‘s wanted to be president his whole life. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) October 6, 2020

Will he even take questions?

His VP won't answer the question. — The Consequence of Chickens (@gravyfist) October 6, 2020

Kamala is open to that conversation and she’s not in cognitive decline. — AMT (@anne_tierney) October 6, 2020

He still didn't answer the question everytime they ask him — IssyK (@ik238) October 6, 2020

Then it should be pretty easy for him to state on the record when asked that he has no intention of doing either. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 6, 2020

Be great if he would say that-but he won’t. So, he will pack the court and stop the filibuster — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) October 6, 2020

Except he wont be the one in charge — Kent Summers (@azroofer1) October 6, 2020

He won’t be making those decisions. — MaryEM (@MaryEM106) October 6, 2020

Lol. He has refused to answer this question for weeks. — Nick (@NickAtNight128) October 6, 2020

Maybe we would know for sure if he'd respect the American voter and answer the damn question. — MJB (@MJBaransky) October 6, 2020

As a thought, maybe we could have journalists ask him what his actual stance is instead of letting him fade into the mist after a 5 minute media spot. — notoriousACBgroupie (@taskforcesmug) October 6, 2020

This is amazing mind reading. 🙄 — Kal (@kkrz1211) October 6, 2020

Wouldn’t it be easier to say; I’m opposed to packing the courts. — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) October 6, 2020

Then why won't he say it? — Eval Sys (@c00lhans0l0) October 6, 2020

Yea but no one asked him, and if they did, he'd deflect. So it's nice to suggest he's not interested in court packing or filibuster busting, but the reality is that he won't commit to NOT doing it, and you're just reading tea leaves not based in any kind of reality. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 6, 2020

Nothing sounds like a "Yes" or a "No." Give Twitter a rest and get the answers. — Dave Reynolds (@dreyno16) October 6, 2020

Did he say that explicitly or did you get fooled by the nice tone? — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) October 6, 2020

Hey, then why don’t you ask him the question? — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) October 6, 2020

Okay, so is he coming out against court packing and nuking the filibuster? — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 6, 2020

Biden doesn’t know what he is for or against. His puppet masters haven’t really told him. However, when you have Kamala as a running mate, AOC as an “adviser”, and a promise to put Beto in charge of gun grabbing, etc, people ought to have an idea of the plan. — RighteousTexan (@talithap65) October 6, 2020

Exactly right.

Hey, remember when President Trump was considering giving his acceptance speech in Gettysburg, and meatheads like Rob Reiner said doing it at Gettysburg would celebrate his devotion to white supremacy?

