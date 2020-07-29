It was the New York Times that broke the big scoop that Russia was paying members of the Taliban a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and the worst thing was, President Trump didn’t do anything about it. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe released a statement saying the story was inaccurate and neither Trump nor Vice President Pence had been briefed. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reported that a “career intel officer” from the CIA had made that call because the intelligence just wasn’t there.

And as Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Gen. Colin Powell told MSNBC that the media’s reaction to the Russian bounty allegations was “hysterical” and “out of control.”

Geraldo Rivera tweeted that he thought the New York Times should apologize rather than try to “worm its way out of” the story, but it looks like ABC News picked up the ball, reporting that Sen. Tammy Duckworth, on a podcast, called the intelligence on the bounty allegations “very credible.” But Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger told ABC News he’d never heard about it.

They pushed the collusion lie for years w/Obama-Biden hack leaks. Why believe anything they say? They are a one-trick pony, it's always back to "RUSSIA!" But what did the military know? Marine Corps Commandant Gen: "This is the first I'd heard of it."pic.twitter.com/o6JH7bjUX3 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 29, 2020

The 'Russian bounty' story is bogus. I did 2 tours in Afghanistan and never heard of such a threat. If the Commandant of the Marine Corps hasn't heard of it, it doesn't exist. Folks need to stop spreading this lie, especially veterans. https://t.co/PPKjWkNmnp — Leigh Wolf (@LeighWolf) July 29, 2020

Former German Ambassador and Acting DNI Richard Grenell accused Duckworth of political manipulation of intelligence.

too many politicians keep manipulating intelligence. It happens on both sides of the aisle but it is never ok. Career intel officials’ work should be free from this type of political manipulation. https://t.co/cmhwZsBeaA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 29, 2020

Duckworth believes that since she was a wounded vet, it gives her a platform from which to continuously attack POTUS over unsubstantiated *intelligence*…just to damage him for election. IOW, she’s using deaths of vets for political gain. #LiberalProjection — Gut Instinct -Born Free/Staying Free #Cult45🇺🇸💯 (@GutInstinct1776) July 29, 2020

None of this will stop until its made a punishable crime to willfully lie like this, but as it is now neither side would be willing enable that precedence to take effect. Once again America suffers because both parties are too busy taking care of them selves over America. — Reclaiming My Time Eric Womer (@eric_womer) July 29, 2020

The entire country is suffering because politicians, pundits, and the press are lying about everything from COVID to HCQ to Russia. The first amendment protects nearly all speech, but there needs to be consequences when those in power harm the public at large with their lies. — JenSantaMonica (@jensantamonica) July 29, 2020

Sadly while I thank Senator Duckworth for her service I know she will do and say anything the party tells her to, sad. — Herbie Harif (@HarifHerbie) July 29, 2020

Exactly. Especially when Duckworth considered Blasey-Ford "very credible" – and also though the Russian Collusion hoax was real. It's her opinions that are suspect. — Rounds (@RoundsR) July 29, 2020

When the Generals start claiming Trump is endangering our soldiers, then it will be believed. Until then, perhaps she doesn't realize she is also claiming our military leaders are killing their soldiers and that is just not true. For someone who served, she should know better — We need Trump more than ever! (@KsMidget) July 29, 2020

It’s only credible because people believe whatever they choose. — Klute (@klute_the_klute) July 29, 2020

Adam Schiff and his staff are responsible for putting this misinformation out initially. He needs to be out under a YUUGE microscope and hopefully charged for his lying and leaking. — Clem Kaddidlehopper (@ClemKaddidleho2) July 29, 2020

As The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway pointed out, Rep. Adam Schiff was briefed on this supposed bounty back in February and neither did nor said anything. Leaked it? That’s another story.

She’s a 🤡 but it’s extremely dangerous. It’s like they pretend it’s all just a board game, make your moves and someone will win in November. No! This is the actual real world we live in. People get hurt or killed even and intel efforts wasted. Clown. — Don't Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 29, 2020

God help us! The Dem party is like the revenge of the misfits, who are trying to get back at us normal people by trying to make our lives as miserable as theirs. I’m serious about that. — Karen (@KarenUSAproud) July 29, 2020

This is a woman who did not mind holding up over a thousand service promotions and defense funding if Vindman was passed over. She clearly has an agenda. Beware. — GoneToFlorida (@FearUFSwamp) July 29, 2020

I hate the idea of politicians messing around with their intelligence briefings and just during the information out to however they want to make it flow for their party. We the American people are not gonna take this shit not much longer. I’m totally disappointed in government. — silent majority (@Longduckdon2) July 29, 2020

