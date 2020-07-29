It was the New York Times that broke the big scoop that Russia was paying members of the Taliban a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and the worst thing was, President Trump didn’t do anything about it. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe released a statement saying the story was inaccurate and neither Trump nor Vice President Pence had been briefed. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge reported that a “career intel officer” from the CIA had made that call because the intelligence just wasn’t there.

And as Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Gen. Colin Powell told MSNBC that the media’s reaction to the Russian bounty allegations was “hysterical” and “out of control.”

Geraldo Rivera tweeted that he thought the New York Times should apologize rather than try to “worm its way out of” the story, but it looks like ABC News picked up the ball, reporting that Sen. Tammy Duckworth, on a podcast, called the intelligence on the bounty allegations “very credible.” But Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger told ABC News he’d never heard about it.

Former German Ambassador and Acting DNI Richard Grenell accused Duckworth of political manipulation of intelligence.

As The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway pointed out, Rep. Adam Schiff was briefed on this supposed bounty back in February and neither did nor said anything. Leaked it? That’s another story.

