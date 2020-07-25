As Twitchy recently reported, the Wall of Moms at the Portland riots was recently joined by the Wall of Vets, and this veteran seemed very upset with the federal agents who were wearing “her” uniform incorrectly and she made certain they heard her. She earned the right to wear that uniform, you see, and they’re just a bunch of … well, you’ll hear (language warning):

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany put up the videos in the White House briefing room the other day but even Fox News cut away.

Trending

We were thinking the same thing — these are not troops, no matter how many mainstream media headlines get it wrong.

Yep.

And this has been going on for, what, nearly 60 nights now? But everything was sunshine and lollipops until the feds showed up to prevent the mostly peaceful protesters from burning down the federal courthouse.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: courthouseDHSKarenportlandriotuniform