Where to start with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She tweeted that she doesn’t need “leadership lessons” from President Trump after he tried to score “cheap political points” by bringing up the soaring violent crime rates in Chicago in a Fox News town hall, but it really seems like she does. She’s tried to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the 87 or so shootings over the Fourth of July weekend. Just last week she blamed the lack of “federal strategy” on guns for city’s rising murder rate.

Now the mayor is telling White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to watch her mouth after calling Lightfoot a “derelict mayor.”

Trending

The Census Cowboy is a real thing.

When people are saying you’re worse than Bill de Blasio, you’ve got a problem.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoderelictKarenKayleigh McEnanyLori Lightfootwatch your mouth