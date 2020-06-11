We say all the time that Seattle (and Portland) has ceded control of the streets to Antifa, and it’s easy to see why after hearing this clip from the city’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, who herself has fond memories of protesting on Capitol Hill, which she says has always been an “autonomous zone.” We’re not sure if it was barricaded, though, a police precinct abandoned to protesters, and had signs saying “Now leaving the USA” taped around the boundary.

Overall, she seems downright charmed that young people are exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting … and taking over a six-block area of the city as their own.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says that the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone "has been autonomous my whole lifetime." "We have had peaceful demonstrations across the city." pic.twitter.com/ESeCB6qKtS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2020

Oh yes, Seattle … known for its peaceful demonstrations. Not too long ago she was tweeting about the violence and destruction perpetrated by white men (more like white kids in black hoodies).

I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 31, 2020

She’ll be glad to know that an armed black man has stepped up to police the autonomous zone, or CHAZ.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan: President @realDonaldTrump "wants to tell a story about domestic terrorists who have a radical agenda and are promoting a conspiracy that fits his law and order initiatives. It's simply not true." pic.twitter.com/csCTckuNz2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2020

Yes, President Trump’s law and order initiatives clash with those of the anarchists in the autonomous zone, who have taken control of a police station and demanded that the Seattle Police Department and justice system be 100 percent defunded.

And just like that, the left has officially left the world of reality — Dagny 🇺🇸 Дагни (@DagnyTPeterson) June 11, 2020

This is unreal — Christi Hawkins (@ChristiHawkins1) June 11, 2020

What a complete joke! — Q-ueenParadox (@ueenparadox) June 11, 2020

I'll have what she's having. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) June 11, 2020

This is beyond surreal. — Ricardo Silva (@odilevaiken) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, in a parallel universe . — Poland Perspectives Unbound (@PL_Perspectives) June 11, 2020

I thought the Minneapolis mayor was weak. — ssibnj (@sibnj) June 11, 2020

Ironic that the protesters are demanding she steps down and she is praising them. — 🇺🇸Make America Sane Again, Vote Trump (@fulker_james) June 11, 2020

She's lost whatever mind she had. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 11, 2020

What a complete failure in the leadership of Washington state and Seattle. — 🇺🇸 Sooner 🇺🇸 (@TheOkieSooner) June 11, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee said a day ago he hadn’t even heard that a section of Seattle had been taken over by extremists.

Has it always been autonomous with fences or are they a new friendly addition? Does she know that drugs are not good for you? — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) June 11, 2020

Completely psychotic! — Darlene Philbrick (@DarlenePhilbri2) June 11, 2020

People of Seattle, RUN!

This crap’s just not funny. — Amy RedLivinginBlue (@aehemeter) June 11, 2020

Seattle has no mayor! We have pandering fools who cannot run anything let alone a city! — Toni (@ImLivinginLight) June 11, 2020

WTF does that mean? She is the mayor of nowhere? — Jim Satala (@JimSatala) June 11, 2020

Translated – "Nothing to see here…Everything is perfectly normal… Oh wait…I forgot…Orange man still bad…" 😂 — Kyng John (@KyngBills) June 11, 2020

I can't laugh. I'm numb typing this. Do we ever hit bottom? — Phil (@philaggie1888) June 11, 2020

If we do I hope it’s soon — Christi Hawkins (@ChristiHawkins1) June 11, 2020

That's some elite level gaslighting right there — The Green New Karen 🇺🇸 (@MuhTaximus) June 11, 2020

Championship level — Friendly Neighborhood Warlord🇺🇸 (@Sean_MaCabee) June 11, 2020

She clearly has everything under control. — Jeff Morgan. (@jeffmorgandmd) June 11, 2020

She sounds like she’s ready to “negotiate” with the citizens of CHAZ; maybe she should bring them some of those vegan meat-substitutes and soy-based products they’ve been begging for.

For his part, Inslee is really cracking down:

I spoke with @MayorJenny and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

He forgot the “Orange Man Bad” part:

What we will not allow are threats of military violence against Washingtonians coming from the White House. The U.S. military serves to protect Americans, not the fragility of an insecure president. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

Related: