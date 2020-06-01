Let’s be clear, they were white progressive men.

Then why didn't you do your damn job and empower your police department to arrest them https://t.co/ImuVCar4hC

Your party has pandered to them with myths of the great gifts that await them under Marxism

They are YOUR BEINGS, Jenny

But, somehow all white men are at fault.

Yeah antifa are pretty white…and vile. So why do you support them? pic.twitter.com/F09eIKI2r5

They have a name: antifa.

Is there any other label or category that might be more specific

Yes they are called antifa

I'm sure our WW2 veterans would love being compared to domestic terrorists.

That's cuz white women have a harder time breaking things cuz they are not as physically strong: https://t.co/KvrM2tSzSI

Great…a blond white woman beating a window with an umbrella. Why exactly is she "protesting"?

Mayor Jenny, call them what they are, they are “Antifa”.

If you can’t name them, you will never be able to deal with them.

Arrest them.

Charge them.

Prosecute them.

Send them to prison.

Or will you continue with your “catch and release” policy with Antifa?

— Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) June 1, 2020