Look, she’s helping. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants everyone to know that as she watched her city go up in flames, it was white men who were responsible for most of the damage and destruction. We wouldn’t call anyone in Antifa, which has taken over control of the city from its police department, a “man,” but what is the point of her tweet?
I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men.
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 31, 2020
These individuals experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations that were organized by and meant to center people of color, particularly Black Americans.
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) May 31, 2020