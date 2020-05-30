As Twitchy has reported, MSNBC’s Joy Reid has said it’s been documented that those among the George Floyd protesters doing the looting and setting the fires are white supremacists, which Reza Alsan clarified by saying they were also Trump supporters.

A lot of Hollywood celebrities are tweeting from their mansions that they’re donating to groups that are bailing out those arrested during the rioting, which seems odd because they’re white supremacist Trump supporters they’re bailing out.

I never thought I would see the day in which celebrities would be using their wealth to bail out individuals who were arrested for violating the law, rather than donating their money to the businesses these individuals destroyed. https://t.co/UiZwsL6rcD — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) May 30, 2020

Would @chrissyteigen donate $100,000 to bail out white supremacists? — dachsiemoron 🇺🇸 (@dachsiemoron) May 30, 2020

Reuters is reporting that a group of Joe Biden staffers is also raising money for the bail-out effort, which again doesn’t make sense.

Why is Joe Biden’s campaign staff soliciting donations to bail out out-of-state “protestors” who are burning down property and deliberately sowing chaos? Shows you where their priorities are. https://t.co/kGz9RJTkDa — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) May 30, 2020

There seems to be some cognitive dissonance here, because an account going by the handle Biden Brigade has shown that it was a group of white people in Oakland who were destroying property, and were likely Trump supporters in a false-flag operation.

A group of white people showed up in Oakland armed with hammers and started destroying shit as people of color looked on confused and asked why they're tearing shit up. pic.twitter.com/wSqROVkV2B — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) May 30, 2020

These people are one of these Trump militia groups trying to make it seem like the black people are doing this so the MSM media believe it's our people tearing up things. @cnn @msnbc — Nakesha Horsey😍 (@nakesha_horsey) May 30, 2020

Right now they’re showing groups of white people breaking windows. Words spreading white supremacists likely culprits. — TheMadRush (@themadrush) May 30, 2020

Yup because yet again they want the black people to be blamed! — Leslie (@lesliesmile13) May 30, 2020

They are false flag terrorist attacks, I wrote that as soon as the protests started in Minn. At the time, there was only a Target looted. There was a quarantine in Minn. and protests in multiple cities at the same time.https://t.co/OwvycFuQc6 — Surreal Outrage ✌✌ (@GGreyscale) May 30, 2020

“Surreal Outrage” sure did call it right away … Russia started the riots.

Russia has been carrying out yellow vest terrorism, violence and hooliganism for over a year in France.. and the far-right like Tucker and Trump endorsed those riots.. Russia also sends people in BLM protests to start riots.. Probably Russia started those riots. — Surreal Outrage ✌✌ (@GGreyscale) May 28, 2020

White Supremacists Tactics 101. Pretend to be protesters to make them look bad in the media. https://t.co/FHDurKUA3G — Alexis 🐝 🍷 🕶 (@alexaltteampete) May 30, 2020

These are the white supremacist's groups that are posing as protesters and doing property damage, trying to make it look like the real protesters are destroying property. They have been organizing online. — Sensia (@Sensiablue) May 30, 2020

Seems to be off duty cops, like the St. Paul officer outted by his ex wife on FB. — Adele Abrams (@safetylawyer1) May 30, 2020

It’s a pattern around the country. Outside provocateurs are being hired to destroy property and place the blame on people who are legitimately protesting in their own communities. — Richard Friedman (@Richard18845706) May 30, 2020

I have noticed that in other videos as well. — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) May 30, 2020

They’re all dressed alike and wear the same masks. — Nico (@gixnic) May 30, 2020

Yeah, kind of like Antifa all dress alike and wear masks, but Trump supporters.

Just take these guys with the torches & dress them in black, put beanies on them & cover their faces & they are the same.

Same guys

Different clothes pic.twitter.com/ZfoM8SqJu4 — Ron Shaw (@s99_ron) May 30, 2020

That’s some Scooby-Doo-level sleuthing right there.

There’s also videos of white men dressed head to toe in black starting fires. White supremacist groups are infiltrating the protest to cause trouble. — Kirsten Vick (@KirstenVick) May 30, 2020

Agent provocateurs. Likely law enforcement or conservative operatives. — Snap Back Wear (@WearBack) May 30, 2020

This is exactly Bannon’s playbook. We need to be smart

Register and #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 — Little Grey Rabbit (@LittleGreyRab) May 30, 2020

Trump supporters doing this to blame on black people………anarchists for trump………….they need to be arrested…………….media needs to get this on tape so its not generally blamed on people of color — O Don't Go (@lolagirl2007) May 30, 2020

Trump and crew sent crew in to destroy things…Democratic cities… — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) May 30, 2020

It is not Antifa! It is the white supremacist groups like the boogaloo and actual cops! — Amanda Nicholson (@Amandanerd98) May 30, 2020

It is also MAGA GROUPS! — Amanda Nicholson (@Amandanerd98) May 30, 2020

Thank you for sharing, Everybody should repost this — Wild-One (@WildOne44329930) May 30, 2020

Tell people.

Feel free to copy paste and put on your TL — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) May 30, 2020

Thanks, we’ll be certain to get the word out that Russian-directed Trump supporters are dressing like Antifa and vandalizing cities so that blacks will be blamed. It’s important people know the truth.

