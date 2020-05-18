You might recall at the end of April when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio himself went to a Jewish funeral gathering for a rabbi to make sure everyone dispersed, and then he tweeted a special message “to the Jewish community, and all communities”: the time for warnings has passed. De Blasio then backtracked a bit after the backlash for singling out the Jewish community and said his remarks and actions were just an example of “tough love.”

Mayor de Blasio on his tweet singling out the Jewish community for large gatherings: “If in my passion and in my emotion I said something that was hurtful, I'm sorry" but he has "no regrets calling out this danger" and says the city will "deal with it very, very aggressively” pic.twitter.com/9poDjhgZR5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 29, 2020

On Monday, De Blasio tweeted again, this time about having the New York Police Department shut down an Orthodox Jewish school that was holding classes.

Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2020

Pretty much zero danger for kids. https://t.co/91E1fQ8uO8 — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) May 18, 2020

Your actions certainly are dangerous to children, who have the least chance of contracting, or passing on Covid. https://t.co/b3uZWPxhCF — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) May 18, 2020

I can’t stress how dangerous you are to every person in NYC. https://t.co/QwEQiCpxg7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 18, 2020

Oh cool we’re doing this again https://t.co/6FW6iGUl7F — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 18, 2020

Worth asking who Bill is trying to impress here? https://t.co/FbD1eAOYVK — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 18, 2020

…and he's bragging about it. Unbelievable https://t.co/1kENtO1bBH — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) May 18, 2020

you can just say "private school" https://t.co/dyMqqT3OoW — Rafi Letzter (@RafiLetzter) May 18, 2020

Dude, you could have just called it a school. Are you trying to screw up this bad? https://t.co/HqDldl2u8W — Cathasach "Antifa Bike Mayor" O'Neill (@casey4bikes) May 18, 2020

The tweet is written in English why did you use the Hebrew word for school? https://t.co/tYHreHLiBO — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) May 18, 2020

I do not really see how tweeting about this this serves any purpose other than furthering anti-semitism in the city https://t.co/WxwFE45I2m — Shane (@shaneferro) May 18, 2020

You could have just said "school" if you weren't interested in fomenting antisemitism. https://t.co/rmaqjTFYDR — Allie Lipner (@alipner87) May 18, 2020

OF COURSE it was a Jewish school you raided. https://t.co/Q4Pq8srLHK — Renna (@RennaW) May 18, 2020

We see pictures every day of hundreds of people hanging out in New York City's parks but Bill de Blasio only makes a spectacle of it on Twitter when it's da joos https://t.co/gFW7ugeset — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2020

Thank you clarifying that this private school is specifically a Yeshiva. Important to know when it’s the Joos.

I’m sure all the people in the community you’re singling out, known for having an active Twitter presence, will see this tweet and act accordingly. Comms strategy is 💯 https://t.co/gPXxFeAk5o — Talia Katz (@TaliaGKatz) May 18, 2020

De Blasio cracking down on Jews for being Jewish again. https://t.co/FbD1eAOYVK — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 18, 2020

This is the second time in a few weeks that de Blasio has singled out the Chassidic community as the explicit example of violating public orders. Even if there's nothing nefarious here, the replies that this tweet draws out should show the impression it gives, and it's not good. https://t.co/ZBVeITTDD5 — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) May 18, 2020

Are you shutting down Muslim schools too, because they are also up and operating in New York. https://t.co/Yorj852NXa — marccarpenter (@marccarpenter3) May 18, 2020

There’s literally no science at all supporting your idea that it’s dangerous for the young, but them Jews won’t be harassed by themselves. POS. https://t.co/EnMxxyw19K — NoblePups (@PleasantPups) May 18, 2020

The structure of this tweet almost reads like de Blasio is setting up a punchline. Until you get to the last line, you naturally think he's saying it's incredibly dangerous that NYC cops are targeting Jewish kids & schools. Then, boom last line, he reraises and flips whole tweet. https://t.co/VZkkPnE78N — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 18, 2020

You just don't like the Jewish community, do you? https://t.co/BR62Khf93w — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) May 18, 2020

He sure does stay on top this particular group of folks consistently, doesnt he… https://t.co/VuSndw5lEN — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 18, 2020

He certainly does like to shame the Jews on Twitter, even though all New Yorkers seem to be getting tired of obeying his lockdown and social distancing orders. And we’re old enough to remember when you were racist if you didn’t “patron” Chinese restaurants and party in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

