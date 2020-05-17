Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising a crackdown after hundreds refused to social distance this weekend in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood:

NYPD will stop people from partying outside NYC bars: de Blasio https://t.co/iYPKEGgRF7 pic.twitter.com/YDPLtM7ONq — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2020

The NYPD arrested a Brooklyn mother in front of her kid last week for less:

The entire Upper East Side of NYC is basically open People are out and about, restaurants are serving drinks out their storefronts Quite a few cars on the road too The people have spoken — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2020

Can we finally dispel with the fiction that New York and New York City are managing this pandemic well?

This is #NYC tonight. Manhattan, not a right wing backwater. People are ready to start reopening and our businesses and workers need it. We need to see some urgency – not blue ribbon commissions, business czars, & bureaucracy – just reasonable guidelines that we can safely follow pic.twitter.com/ZLzuMmafFK — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) May 16, 2020

“Bourbon Street vibes”:

And check out the hero on the bottom left. This will be all of us (or, at least THIS editor) when cities start opening up:

People on the Upper East Side couldn’t go inside the bars to drink yesterday, so instead, they gathered and drank them on the sidewalk. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GxspTyljWv — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) May 17, 2020

We can’t wait to see how the national media spins this as a Florida story:

Ron DeSantis has blood on his hands. https://t.co/LfmwJBTryD — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) May 17, 2020

Cops are on the street today, however:

NYPD out in the Upper East Side after large crowds in the area last night; @MylesMill and his crew even saw people sitting inside restaurants! It got the Mayor’s attention today. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/fTGiNCtfi4 — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) May 17, 2020

And they’re driving around while giving a warning over a loudspeaker:

The city is on the Upper East Side today enforcing social distancing guidelines This, after reports of crowds gathering in that neighborhood in front of New York City bars@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/kiyo4Gctho — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) May 17, 2020

But it’s not just NYC that’s had it with the lockdown. From Washington, DC:

And the music is back. The party is back! @MayorBowser’s order appears to be just a suggestion despite the enforcement misdemeanors attached. https://t.co/PvnwdFnQKr — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) May 17, 2020

The lockdowns are effectively over:

question: does @MayorBowser order matter if not enforced? There are cops at DC stores enforcing physical distancing. National guard troops at Lincoln Park. And yet, a giant party on Capitol Hill East where cops, well, show off their lights and leave. https://t.co/PvnwdFnQKr — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) May 17, 2020

Virginia, too:

The beach at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was closed today. But it was packed. This photo was taken at 3:42 p.m. this afternoon by Virginian-Pilot photographer Kaitlin McKeown. https://t.co/Ws2EFAF976 pic.twitter.com/x3lLF1wuHT — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) May 17, 2020

But in Maryland, where things are starting to open up, there’s this:

Ocean City, Maryland, sees packed crowds as coronavirus restrictions lift https://t.co/yamzJkpNjY pic.twitter.com/aWGN4emQXz — Alex Kornfeind (@kornfeind) May 17, 2020

This is the future?

People are hitting the bar in Ocean City, Maryland with these giant intertube contraptions for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/o6OyvdLyPR — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) May 17, 2020

No thanks.

