As Twitchy reported, the New York Times was the first to look into Joe Biden’s campaign trail tale that he and a U.N. ambassador were arrested while trying to visit a jailed Nelson Mandela. “No, I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either,” the ambassador told the Times.

Then Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into the claim and gave it four Pinocchios, along with Biden’s claim that Mandela thanked him for being arrested.

Now Becket Adams is reporting in the Washington Examiner that a campaign spokeswoman has added some “clarity” to the story.

Adams writes:

Biden “was separated from the [Congressional Black Caucus] members he was traveling with at the airport,” campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told reporters on Feb. 25. “Biden was separated from a congressional delegation in South Africa and was referring to that.”

“When he landed, he was not allowed to go through the same door as the rest of the party he was with,” she said. “Obviously, this was apartheid South Africa. There was a white door. There was a black door. He did not want to go through the white door and have the rest of the party go to the black door. He was separated.”

Yeah, that’s not the same thing at all. Even worse is that on the campaign trail, Biden has put words into Mandela’s mouth, with Mandela thanking him for getting arrested: “You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me,” Mandela supposedly told Biden.

Also, Biden says he and the ambassador were arrested on the streets of Soweto, which is about 900 miles away from Robben Island, where Mandela was incarcerated.

Biden’s CornPop story checks out, though.

She pulled that one out again at this week’s debate, entirely uncontested by the moderators.

