Guys, if this is true, Joe Biden is done.

According to the New York Times, the elderly ex-VP has been lying about getting arrested when he traveled to South Africa in the ’70 in an attempt to meet Nelson Mandela:

NEW:Biden recently said,"I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto" trying to see Mandela. Not how the UN ambassador from the '70s remembers it.

On Biden's claims of arrest in South Africa, w/ @thomaskaplan https://t.co/AUdTK8PzPh — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) February 21, 2020

The guy Biden was supposedly arrested with says he was never arrested. From the NYT:

Andrew Young, a former congressman and mayor of Atlanta who was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1977 to 1979, said that he had traveled with Mr. Biden over the years, including to South Africa. But Mr. Young said that he had never been arrested in South Africa and expressed skepticism that members of Congress would have faced arrest there. “No, I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either,” Mr. Young, now 87, said in a telephone interview.

And according the article, he’s been saying this on the trail but there are no media accounts to back it up and it contradicts what he wrote in his memoirs:

3x in past two weeks, Biden has recalled getting arrested in South Africa while trying to see Mandela. A search of avail news accounts turned up no references to an arrest&it's a departure from how he+Jill Biden describe a trip to South Africa in memoirshttps://t.co/Mws4E0XSAm — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) February 21, 2020

We’d love to hear Joe’s side of the story but, for some reason, they won’t respond to the NYT:

"Mr. Biden’s campaign did not respond to five efforts to seek comment and clarification." https://t.co/WacjZEJSKU — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 21, 2020

Game over, Joe.

