As Twitchy reported last Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden was called out by the New York Times after he claimed he “had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto” trying to visit Nelson Mandela. As the Times reported, though, the U.N. ambassador in the story remembered things a little differently.

According to the New York Times, Biden’s been saying this on the campaign trail but “there are no media accounts to back it up and it contradicts what he wrote in his memoirs.”

Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post’s fact-checker, looked into Biden’s story and awarded him four Pinocchios, calling the story “ridiculous.”

Kessler writes:

Biden, as a senator, was active in the anti-apartheid movement, helping pass sanctions on companies doing business in South Africa over President Ronald Reagan’s veto. But there is no evidence that Biden was ever arrested trying to see the imprisoned future president of a democratic South Africa.

As the Times noted, Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested.

Biden’s second statement — that Mandela thanked him for being arrested — also is not credible. In 2013, Biden merely said that Mandela thanked him for his efforts to end apartheid.

The Washington Post also reached out to the U.N. ambassador who supposedly was arrested with Biden. “There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either,” said [Andrew] Young. That’s two papers now that have contacted Young, who denies it happened.

Of course not.

You’d be amazed at how many people in the comments are angry at the Washington Post for looking into this story. Either it’s no big deal or President Trump lies more seem to be the two arguments; that, or Biden just doesn’t remember.

It’s funny: the absolutely ridiculous stuff — like Biden’s run-in with CornPop — turns out to be true, while stories like this one are bogus. Will it hurt Biden at all in South Carolina? We doubt it.

