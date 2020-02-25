Maybe it’s because we haven’t been following Elizabeth Warren from campaign stop to campaign stop, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard her story about how much she loved her part-time teaching gig, which she before said she was fired from for being visibly pregnant. She repeated the tale at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, but if you listen closely, the way she words it leaves open the question of whether she was fired or whether she left for other reasons — which more closely aligns with earlier interviews.

Even PolitiFact doesn’t back her up on the claim that she was fired for being visibly pregnant, and the Washington Free Beacon pulled up documents from the time showing that the school board approved a contract for a second year of teaching.

Too many to count, but no one calls her on it in the mainstream media, even though there’s video.

