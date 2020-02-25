Maybe it’s because we haven’t been following Elizabeth Warren from campaign stop to campaign stop, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard her story about how much she loved her part-time teaching gig, which she before said she was fired from for being visibly pregnant. She repeated the tale at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, but if you listen closely, the way she words it leaves open the question of whether she was fired or whether she left for other reasons — which more closely aligns with earlier interviews.

Even PolitiFact doesn’t back her up on the claim that she was fired for being visibly pregnant, and the Washington Free Beacon pulled up documents from the time showing that the school board approved a contract for a second year of teaching.

.@SenWarren repeats her debunked claim she was fired as a teacher for being pregnant, attacks Bloomberg for telling an employee to “kill” her in-utero baby pic.twitter.com/3gZegpgrqA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Warren claims she was fired for being pregnant. FACT CHECK: records show she was offered another year teaching contract WHILE she was visibly pregnant. Is the record lying? Or is Elizabeth Warren lying? #DemDebate — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 26, 2020

Please, @CBS, ask Warren to clarify her story about getting fired for being pregnant. That is a LIE. #DemDebate #DemDebate2020 https://t.co/finwgHnQ3q — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 26, 2020

Elizabeth Warren told her teacher story again. She was hired as an interim teacher for a teacher out on leave. Warren admitted she got pregnant and decided to change careers.

How many times can tell getting fired because she was pregnant story. Poor little Elizabeth. — Radar (@Riverfowl) February 26, 2020

No, Elizabeth Warren was not fired from her first teaching job for being "visibly pregnant." The school district actually unanimously voted to extend her contract for another year but she quit @FreeBeacon https://t.co/icFawPp0FG — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) February 26, 2020

Warren is talking about being fired for being pregnant, but it's not entirely clear that her claim is true https://t.co/JwSur8UlY0 #democraticdebate — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) February 26, 2020

Did Warren just repeat the "getting fired for being pregnant" thing again? She's literally on tape saying otherwise…https://t.co/avA9SbF7Js#DemDebate — The Daily Yangster 🧢 (@OldYangster) February 26, 2020

Now Elizabeth Warren just repeated the lie about her boss "wishing her luck" and "sent me packing" because she was pregnant. That of course is bullshit. Didn't happen. But hey, she figured it would be cool to use to attack Michael Bloomberg. Unbelievable lies tonight. — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) February 26, 2020

Elizabeth Warren lying again about being fired for being visibly pregnant #DemDebate — The BerninSAGARedux (@Alscool1) February 26, 2020

It's like they are trying to one up each other on who can tell the biggest whopper of a lie… — Gordon McKee (@gordon_mckee) February 26, 2020

And not one hack calls her on it! — Schiff Show Season 2 Cancelled (@SchiffShow) February 26, 2020

Never let truth get in the way — PirateChief (@pirate_chief) February 26, 2020

And NOBODY calls her out!!! — Grimm (@realErickGrimm) February 26, 2020

It’s quite an accomplishment to be the biggest liar on this particular stage, but Warren is excelling at it. — Van Buren the 8th ⚜️ (@9019881Z) February 26, 2020

I will not vote for bloomberg, but this is a lie again, by #Pocahontas — Trinity’s Red Pill (@BellaX147) February 26, 2020

How many times has she repeated this lie now? — Edmond H Wollmann (@Altairtheflyer) February 26, 2020

Too many to count, but no one calls her on it in the mainstream media, even though there’s video.

