One of the stories Elizabeth Warren has been repeating a lot on the campaign trail is how she was forced out of a teaching gig after becoming visibly pregnant. Here’s Monterey Herald reporter Tom Wright passing the story along a few days ago.

Elizabeth Warren's stint as a public school teacher lasted one year because she was fired for getting pregnant. https://t.co/jQOwwu5owH — Tom Wright (@WrightScribe) October 1, 2019

However, video has surfaced showing Warren explaining that it was very much her choice. Fox News reports:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suggested this week that a school principal effectively fired her from a teaching job after she became “visibly pregnant,” but a resurfaced video indicates that wasn’t the actual reason she left the job. … “I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me,'” Warren continued. “I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, ‘What am I going to do?'”

She forgot to put in the part about getting fired because she was pregnant, we guess.

Elizabeth Warren is a total fraud: “Elizabeth Warren claims she lost a public school teaching job because she was “visibly pregnant,” but that’s not true according to Harvard Law Professor Elizabeth Warren, who told a very different story in 2007.”https://t.co/wiV121brEu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2019

Elizabeth Warren Said She Was Pushed Out Of Teaching Job For Being ‘Visibly Pregnant’ — But She Told A Different Story In 2007 https://t.co/S05HLuEZm1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2019

