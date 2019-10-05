One of the stories Elizabeth Warren has been repeating a lot on the campaign trail is how she was forced out of a teaching gig after becoming visibly pregnant. Here’s Monterey Herald reporter Tom Wright passing the story along a few days ago.

However, video has surfaced showing Warren explaining that it was very much her choice. Fox News reports:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suggested this week that a school principal effectively fired her from a teaching job after she became “visibly pregnant,” but a resurfaced video indicates that wasn’t the actual reason she left the job.

“I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, ‘I don’t think this is going to work out for me,'” Warren continued. “I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, ‘What am I going to do?'”

She forgot to put in the part about getting fired because she was pregnant, we guess.

