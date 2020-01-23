The Federalist reports Thursday that an order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that was signed and issued earlier this month has just been declassified and released, and it shows the FISA court’s top judge ruled that at least two of the four warrants to spy on Carter Page were invalid and not lawfully authorized.

Sean Davis writes at The Federalist:

Judge James Boasberg, the current federal judge presiding over the FISA court, wrote in his order that at least two of the four FISA applications against Carter Page were unlawfully authorized. Additionally, according his order, the Department of Justice similarly concluded following the release of a sprawling investigative report on the matter by the agency’s inspector general that the government did not have probable cause that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power. The FISA law states that American citizens cannot be secretly spied on by the U.S. government absent probable cause, based on valid evidence, that an American is unlawfully acting as a foreign agent.

We’d already learned back in October from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report that there were 17 “inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s FISA warrants against Page.

Davis adds, “The final warrant against Page overlapped with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The final three-month authorization to spy on Page was signed nearly six weeks after Mueller was appointed, meaning that Mueller may have had real-time access to and utilized nearly five months’ worth of surveillance of Page during the course of Mueller’s investigation.”

Has Page even gotten so much as an apology?

Trending

Good one!

Those flashbacks of Adam Schiff defending the FISA warrants are pure gold considering blue-check journalists over the last two days have been calling him “dazzling” and “masterful” and the greatest orator since Lincoln.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: authorizedCarter PagecourtFISAillegalinvalidwarrants