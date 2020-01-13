At last, we no longer have to go on “confirmation” and scoops from intrepid journalist Shaun King. On Monday evening, Elizabeth Warren issued a statement about her December 2018 meeting with Bernie Sanders, and in her recollection, she thought a woman could win while Sanders “disagreed.”

In response to a great deal of questions we’ve had today, below is a statement from Elizabeth Warren: pic.twitter.com/PdBCHJQCJE — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) January 14, 2020

I'm getting a whiff of desperation. — snarkworthy (@snarkworthy) January 14, 2020

Doubling down on the big lie. Brilliant move! — Nicholas…Barebones (@chuffpost) January 14, 2020

Whether or not "a woman" can win in 2020, I've become convinced @ewarren cannot. This is disappointing. — Steven Hunter (@StevenWHunter) January 14, 2020

I cannot support @ewarren anymore. Sorry! — Eugine Whint (@euginegnd) January 14, 2020

I WILL BET $8 MILLION CASH MONEY that it went more like: "I told him i think *I* can win, he disagreed." — Nutritional Yeet (@ADaftGentleman) January 14, 2020

excellent execution, from planted story to finish. I truly did not think Warren had it in her but she does. she would prefer to destroy Sanders than let him (and the progressive movement) win — Julia (@bigkittenqueen) January 14, 2020

What a terrible campaign Warren has run. — Patrick Bruck #NotMeUs (@scott_satzer) January 14, 2020

And in an instant, Senator Warren betrayed everything she ever stood for. — Zach (@Dblcut3) January 14, 2020

This is low — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) January 14, 2020

I have no dog in this fight between kooky socialists, but Bernie is on record as far back as the 80's saying a woman could win the presidency. Warren, on the other hand, is a known liar. https://t.co/ERRBxlBUCa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 14, 2020

"I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further" after my campaign leaked it to the public and I then vouched for it without providing any detail. https://t.co/Qrmt2QH6Bm — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 14, 2020

"I have no interest in discussing this thing my campaign leaked because it's backfiring" https://t.co/LmyRy3sJrT — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 14, 2020

she has backpeddled on this account — a leaff in ME (@ogkrishia) January 14, 2020

Anyone who thinks that this was not a coordinated effort by Warren's team to go after Bernie is out of their minds. I have no idea what was said in this December 18 meeting, but I do know that Warren has changed her story more than once when looking to score political points. https://t.co/gRrxicvjiw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2020

The upcoming battle between Sanders and Warren is going to be the most passive aggressive war you'll ever see. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2020

The debate should be fun.

"I have no interest in discussing this any further…" – because she knows others will do her dirty work for her. https://t.co/dglip4JICh — BT (@back_ttys) January 14, 2020

Warren is . . . Not handling this well — Steve (@soapboxsteve) January 14, 2020

There is no real context or specifics given to what he was disagreeing with or how he disagreed This whole thing is really smarmy and gross of Warren and her team — AllBall (@cyborgmatthew) January 14, 2020

This is outrageous. Elizabeth is promoting slander of her "friend" for politcal capital. — Max (@scrambled3gg) January 14, 2020

lol what a snake. — @darnk (@DunkJack514) January 14, 2020

somehow this doesn't ring true given Bernie's statements re: women winning for over 3 decades The warren campaign is bricking it pic.twitter.com/BIesrcRUW2 — Curious Chak (@Curious_Chak) January 14, 2020

Wow, now I don’t know who I’m gonna vote for said no one ever. — Woody Cox (@WoodyCox3) January 14, 2020

What is so surprising in this? @ewarren has been using the sexist card, and the metoo movement, all along…. if she wins the presidency, it will literally be: garbage in, garbage out. — Nabil (@mattat76) January 14, 2020

Why share this, then? Why now? — Howitzer of Good Intentions (@TheHottestCarl) January 14, 2020

She wants to keep it private and doesn’t want to discus it but she is dropping this the day before the debate ??? Who believes this shit people. Lol. — SerkTheTurk (@Serkturk) January 14, 2020

So, no context? — Liberal (@The__Liberal) January 14, 2020

"I thought a woman could win; he disagreed." and then "I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further." So she talked about it enough to give a one word line about it with no context. How did he disagree? What did he say? — Neuro McReadyFor2020 ✨ (@neurocentricx) January 14, 2020

The funny part is, whoever's account is correct, it doesn't even matter. And yet this will be covered endlessly. — TheCommonToad (@The_Common_Toad) January 14, 2020

LOL! 2 uber socialists who are unelectable in the general going at each other. Will the corrupt dementia laden Quid Pro Joe weigh in on this? — Trent Trotter (@TrotterTrent) January 14, 2020

I've been waiting for this little tit for tat between the two of them to start. This should be amusing. — TimH (@TimCHoff) January 14, 2020

Pocahontas has fabricated another story! — Lance Dragan (@jthunders13) January 14, 2020

Warren's got the war paint on. https://t.co/nsWZFzSCes — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 14, 2020

Pass the popcorn.

