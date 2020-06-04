One of our favorites here at Twwitchy is obviously The Babylon Bee. Not only is their group of writers consistentlly scathing and funny but they also manage to rile up those who fall victim to hive-mind thinking.

Now the site is coming under fire from a curious source. CEO of the Bee, Seth Dillon has detailed how they have been threatened with a lawsuit, and oddly it comes from the youth ministry organization Awana.

The chief communications officer at @Awana is threatening to sue us if we don't take this down. The claim is that this article is "beyond satire" — whatever that means — and contains offensive material (an image of the president of the United States).https://t.co/ZyySjIhoE4 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 3, 2020

That is a very Snopes-like interpretation of things. We are rather confused by this as well as Seth, as we were unaware that satire aactually had borders.

The article that is at the centeer of this impending lawsuit is rather inoccuous; the Bee was not even mocking Awana, but remarking on how this week politicians appeared to be staging a one-upsmanship with Bibles, a result of President Trump’s appearance at St. John’s Cathedral.

Trump Shows Off Completed Awana Vest https://t.co/PjRtnSdlig — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 2, 2020

Making this all the more confounding, Seth gave proof that the group had actually praised his site in the past.

Sure, his question is rhetorical, but if we had to weigh in with a guess is that Awana is veering towards the corporate virtue signaling trend that is polluting our free markets.

They probably don't want to be pulled into politics. — Link (@Linked333) June 3, 2020

Except – the outfit joined in with Tuesday’s corporate blackout ”protest” we saw across social media.

George, Ahmaud, Breonna, Philando, Tamir, Michael, Eric, Trayvon … Individuals and image-bearers. Children created for and by God. Now is the time to have a courageous conversation with the children in your life about the violence that is racism and the need for justice. pic.twitter.com/lW8HvCMolG — Awana (@Awana) June 2, 2020

By the looks of things, it might be said that Awana might be what is beyond parody.

real talk, do they understand the joke is at the expense of Trump, not Awana??? — Shillhouse (@shillycrypto) June 3, 2020

It says on their Twitter they 'Equip leaders' but I guess they don't want you to do that. They might double-sue if you 'Reach kids' and don't you dare 'Change the world' — ManlyRogers (@manlyrogers) June 3, 2020

As a former Cubbies director and having kids grow up in the Awana program, get over it. It's a joke. Nothing offensive about it! It's hilarious. Especially in a time when we need a "cheerful heart." — Melissa Broaddus (@BroaddusMelissa) June 3, 2020

Does Awana know the part in the bible about sueing a brother? How it's a sin? One Corinthians 6. I think I'll go burn my Timothy award. — John Campbell (@docjohnscott) June 4, 2020

Thou shalt rexlaxeth Awana brass. This thy brothers post is funny. — unmuzzled (@unmuzzled9) June 4, 2020

Considering this new legal designation it could lead to Babylon Bee adapting a new tag line.

Babylon Bee: Beyond Satire™ — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) June 3, 2020

I like it. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 3, 2020

If they go along with the plan we are certainly buying a t-shirt.