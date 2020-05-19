One of the more amusing aspects of the major media players is how lacking in humor and self-awareness many journalists display. They can be a self-serious lot, and when they are tripped up in a blatant joke one of the last things they would ever admit is being fooled.

We covered the press falling over themselves to heap scorn on President Trump’s new site mocking Joe Biden, and how Ezra Klein attempted to extract himself from the tweet where he fell for President Trump’s ”Truth Over Facts”. Another who became ensnared is Christina Wilkie of CNBC. She, like many in the press yesterday, was rather taken aback by the unreal nature of the new outlet.

Inbox: Trump Campaign Announces Launch of 'Truth Over Facts' Investigative Website So I guess the war on facts has a name now. pic.twitter.com/GQBMx7Q1O5 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2020

Her obliviousness did not go unnoticed.

Who wants to tell her? — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) May 19, 2020

You're aware that Biden said Truth over facts and Trump is openly mocking him for it, or no? — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) May 18, 2020

No, she was not aware. Another source of mirth from the press is when they fail to heed the old rule, ”If it sounds too good to be true…” After almost an hour Christina had a bit of a revelation as to the thrust of the new website. Sort of.

The site itself is a satirical sort of X-Files type show, and it's Biden, not Trump who says the words "truth over facts." Maybe it aims to project onto Biden the criticism of Trump for embracing conspiracies and rejecting facts, then make all that critique seem silly. Unclear. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2020

Note how she missed the point as she makes the initial slam against Trump, then when alerted to the fact it actually highlights Biden’s misquotes she strains to have it reflect back onto Trump. Her use of ”Unclear” is also risible, given how journalists are normally tasked with finding the facts in order to make things clear.

Stop. — BISSY'S PISSED! ( and that's not a good thing ) (@bissygumdrops) May 18, 2020

Nice work an hour PLUS after you all published that crap. Gee wonder why people dislike reporters? Did you skip the class on "fact checking and determining information validity"? Or was that even bothered? — Loren (@LorenSethC) May 18, 2020

Finally Christina ”gets it”, but offers only the sourcing of the quote.

"Truth over facts" was a Biden gaffe during his speech at the Iowa State Fair last year. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2020

Once she has the realization come over her all we get from Wilkie is this fact dropped at the end, with no further acknowledgment. No recognition of it being a parody from the campaign, no admitting that it features Biden guilty of what she accused of Trump, and certainly no correction is offered.

Ms. Wilkie tries to fade into the bushes, ala Homer Simpson.

Yes, everyone knew this but you apparently. — The Meme Is Dead (@danthegreater) May 18, 2020

YAY! She figured it out! — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) May 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/iPv040OfcG — The Fan Attic Cleans The Basement (@TheFanAttic2) May 19, 2020

Congratulations on catching up to the fact that you just got #TrumpTrolled 🤣🤣🤣 — H.L.B (@OpenDallasNow) May 19, 2020

You unlocked the code. Did you win any Easter eggs? — Jimmy Jaws (@Jimmy_Jaws) May 18, 2020

While no one is pretending that President Trump is the most elegant of speakers it is funny to see the media members pretending they were not fooled by the gag site.